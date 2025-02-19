Iconic Bobby Moore shirt set to fetch thousands at auction

Bobby Moore shirt.

A West Ham United shirt worn by former club legend and England World Cup winner Bobby Moore has been described as “a hidden treasure”.

The jersey from the mid-1960s, was sold to a fan who was 12 years old at the time named Colin Fitzgerald. It was given to him by the-then Hammers groundsman for two shillings and sixpence - half a crown - which would cost just £1.25 today.

Colin's brother Pete is now selling the piece of memorabilia worn by the legendary Three Lions centre-back to help his brother purchase a house.

Expert Dave Davies, who is helping to organise an online auction of the shirt, said: “I’ve been involved in football memorabilia for decades, and this is one of the most incredible pieces I’ve ever come across.

“It is a gem of a find. A real hidden treasure, and I expect it to go for well over £10,000 and this is the first time I have seen a genuine Bobby Moore West Ham shirt. But it could be much higher. The theories over the whereabouts of his disappeared England shirt make it all the more valuable to a generation of fans who think Bobby is perhaps the greatest defender ever. Other shirts worn by famous players like Eric Cantona, George Best and Gazza have gone for huge prices - so this could run into the tens of thousands.

"If there is more than one dedicated collector bidding for it, its value could soar."

Moore remains the only ever England captain to lift the World Cup, doing so in 1966 alongside fellow West Ham players Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters. After making 544 appearances for the Irons throughout a 16-year stay in east London, Moore moved to Fulham before finishing his career in the United States. Moore died at the age of 51 in 1993 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Dave Alexander, of Football Wanted, which is assisting with the auction, said: 'The authenticity of this shirt is second to none, and the price could go through the roof.'

The online auction is with Stacey’s, of Rayleigh, Essex. It closes on Sunday.

For more details or to bid visit: https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/staceys-auctioneers-and-valuers/catalogue-id-srsta10358/lot-cf38c611-1535-42a6-8075-b274009aed53