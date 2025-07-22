Iconic trail running race celebrates tenth anniversary

Run the Blades

Run the Blades, one of Scotland’s most iconic trail running events, celebrated its 10th anniversary in style at the weekend with a record-breaking turnout with over 1700 participants and a buzzing festival atmosphere at the UK’s largest onshore wind farm.

Over the course of three days, thousands of runners descended on ScottishPower Renewables' Whitelee Wind Farm to take on the 10K, half marathon, and 50K ultramarathon routes that wind between the site’s towering turbines. The anniversary edition of the event brought together first-timers, seasoned ultrarunners and enthusiastic spectators in a celebration of endurance, community spirit and Scotland’s renewable future.

Now firmly established in the national running calendar, Run the Blades has grown steadily over the past decade thanks in large part to the ongoing support of ScottishPower Renewables, who once again partnered with organisers Breaking Strain Events to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Lee Peyton, founder of organisers Breaking Strain Events is very thankful for the support of ScottishPower Renewables, "Marking ten years of Run the Blades has been a phenomenal milestone. The energy out on the course this weekend was incredible and we’re so grateful to ScottishPower Renewables for their unwavering support over the years. Their commitment to sustainability and outdoor access has helped us shape this into one of the most unique races in the UK. This year was our biggest and best yet and we’re already thinking about the next ten."

Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said, “Celebrating ten years of Run the Blades is a truly special moment for everyone involved. This event has grown into a landmark on Scotland’s running calendar, and we’re incredibly proud to have supported it from the very beginning.

“Whitelee Wind Farm isn’t just the UK’s largest onshore windfarm – it’s a place where people come together to enjoy the outdoors, challenge themselves, and connect with the power of renewables.

“Seeing over 1,700 runners take to the trails this weekend was inspiring, and it’s a fantastic reminder of how renewable energy and community can go hand in hand. Here’s to the next ten years of Run the Blades!”

The 2025 event featured exclusive 10th anniversary finisher medals, enhanced race village amenities, and a festival-style atmosphere that welcomed friends, families and supporters from across the country.

Run the Blades continues to set itself apart as a celebration of trail running with purpose offering world-class race experiences in one of the most striking renewable energy landscapes in Europe.

For photos, results, and more from the 2025 event, visit https://www.breakingstrain.co.uk/run-the-blades/