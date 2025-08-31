Ilona Maher backing USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Global superstar: Ilona Maher of the USA (Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Ilona Maher insists USA can still reach the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup following their captivating 31-31 draw with Australia.

The Eagles looked set for an historic victory in York but were denied late on by Eva Karpani's late try for the Wallaroos to set up an intriguing final set of fixtures in Pool A.

Australia currently sit second with eight points while the USA are third with three points, but with England expected to beat the Wallaroos next up and USA widely tipped to win against Samoa, progression from Pool A could come down to points difference.

It sets up a tantalising final round of group stage fixtures and superstar Maher is hoping for a favour from the Red Roses.

“We definitely still have our eyes on the prize,” she said. “It's exciting that there's another week to play and hopefully we can get through to the quarters. Samoa should be a fun team [to play], but we have to put points on them and hopefully England really give it to Australia.”

The Eagles battled valiantly throughout the difficult conditions at the York Community Stadium, twice fighting back to take the lead thanks to a brace from Freda Tafuna and scores from Keia Mae Sagapolu, Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Hope Rogers.

Doubles from Desiree Miller and Caitlyn Halse had put Australia in the ascendency, but after falling behind with eight minutes to go, Karpani’s try could only salvage a draw for the team in gold. Sam Wood had the chance to win the game for Australia, but she hooked her conversion wide.

Despite the battling show the Eagles put on, Maher admitted not claiming the win left her and her teammates feeling a little deflated.

She continued: “The mood is disappointment because we got so close. It would have been nice to win and probably lock in a quarterfinal place, and I definitely think we had it up until the end. But we’re also excited because there is more to play for and we’re not going home just yet.

“I’m definitely proud of the fight. We were in it the whole time. We had ourselves a game and it was exciting for people in the stands and at home too. I know that it was a really good game of rugby, even with the conditions. It was tough. It was super wet out there.”

Trailing 14-5 at the break and with Australia looking to take control of proceedings, USA stormed out of the traps during the opening salvo of the second half, scoring two quickfire tries through Sagapolu and Tafuna to take the lead.

Maher was instrumental in the build-up to both scores, strongly carrying the ball and winning a penalty, and she was happy to be able to contribute to the team’s cause.

“I am excited about the poaches,” said Maher, who won Olympic bronze in rugby sevens at Paris 2024. “It’s cool I can bring a little bit of sevens into things. I’m really happy that I could give a little bit back because it was a really back-and-forth game."

The encounter will go down as a Women’s Rugby World Cup classic and is so far the game of the tournament.

This edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, hosted in England, has captured the imagination of the public, with the opening match of the competition played in front of 42,000 people, the final now sold out, and over 400,000 tickets sold across the event.

The 7828-strong crowd packed inside the York Community Stadium will remember the clash for a long time and Maher reflected such support is proof the women’s game is on the rise.

She added: “We're changing the game here; you can see it by these crowds. This is a game between not two of the biggest women’s rugby nations, but people are loving us. They came to support us, and we gave them a really entertaining piece of rugby.”

