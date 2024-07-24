Gilmour is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and has won four European medals

A Team GB Olympian is sharing her ‘deepest, darkest secrets’ with a zen Russian psychologist in pursuit of glory at Paris 2024.

Badminton player Kirsty Gilmour, 30, will start her Olympic campaign in Paris this weekend and ahead of it she is being supported by Misha Botting, a sports psychologist working with the Scottish Institute of Sport. Lanarkshire native Gilmour, who is ranked 25 in the world, believes Botting is the best in the business.

“The mental side is what sets apart the good from the great,” she said. “My style, since I've been a kid has been physical, it's a lot of running, a lot of jumping, I've always trained with boys, I just do what I see, so I have a quite boyish style on court.

“It's only the last few years where I've really gotten into the psychology of it and I can sit for hours and talk with our psychologist Misha, who's just a zen Russian man.

“I just trust him so much and I'd tell that man my deepest, darkest secrets, he wouldn’t even have to ask and I'd be just an open book to him. I think it's really important to have that relationship with psychologists because I've definitely not felt that in the past.

“I know how to do the physical stuff, that's bread and butter, I barely have to put thought into that because I know if I'm ready or not physically. But mentally, there's not that marker before you go on court, so just always trying to figure out which mental space you need to be in has become really interesting to me.”

Gilmour is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and has won four European medals. She has now reached the age of 30, a marker in many athletes’ careers when the questions around retirement get louder. But with her focus on the psychology of sport she is hopeful of making the LA 2028 Games.

She added: “I think that being a psychologist is one of those jobs where it's not for everyone. I think you need to be a certain kind of person and Misha practices what he preaches.

“It’s the calmness that he brings to his own life. And I don't know as much about his life as he knows about my life, but last Christmas, he went on a seven-day silent retreat with eight hours of meditation every day.

“And I think that's exactly the kind of influence that I need in my life. He is just so calming, he's so respectful of everything that you have to say, because nothing that you say can be wrong, because it's about your own feelings.

“He never chastises you for saying something or feeling a certain way. He gives you a lot of space to talk and then asks you some questions that you never thought to ask yourself, or you don't want to ask yourself.

“And the conversations that we have are not always comfortable. But that's something I've also gotten better at as I've gotten older is that the biggest jumps are made in those really uncomfortable moments.”

Gilmour is now one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing her to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support. Coming from a smaller badminton nation like Scotland means that Gilmour has a lot of control over what her training and schedule looks like. While she admits that she may afford herself a few too many sweet treats, she also allows herself to have difficult conversations with her support team.

“I have very good, lovely relationships with all the support staff and coaches but I also think there's an honesty to it,” she said. “And if there's something I could be doing better or working harder at, I trust that they would tell me.

“That's the kind of relationship I have with Misha that I can be very open and honest with him, but he can be very open and honest with me. And that's horrible sometimes, but it's so necessary.