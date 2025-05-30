Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has been ruled ineligible to compete in upcoming World Boxing events until she undergoes mandatory sex test | Getty Images

Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has been ruled ineligible to compete in upcoming World Boxing events, including next month’s Eindhoven Box Cup, until she undergoes mandatory sex testing under a new global policy.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khelif, who won the women’s welterweight title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been formally notified by World Boxing that she must complete genetic screening to remain eligible for the female category.

In a letter sent to the Algerian Boxing Federation, World Boxing stated: “Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new requirement follows the introduction of a wide-ranging policy by World Boxing aimed at ensuring fairness and safety in competition. The policy mandates that all athletes over the age of 18 must take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to determine sex at birth. The test detects the SRY gene, typically found on the Y chromosome and responsible for male sex characteristics. It can be conducted via nasal or mouth swab, saliva, or blood.

Athletes determined to be male at birth will be eligible only for the male category, the organisation said.

World Boxing said the policy is part of broader efforts to maintain fairness across categories. “The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on sex, age and weight to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women,” the governing body said.

Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has been ruled ineligible to compete in upcoming World Boxing events until she undergoes mandatory sex test | Getty Images

“World Boxing respects the dignity of all individuals and its overriding priority is to ensure safety and competitive fairness to all athletes. To do this, it is essential that strict categories determined by sex are maintained and enforced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policy includes a formal appeals process for athletes who wish to contest the outcome of the testing.

Khelif had previously faced scrutiny over her eligibility. In 2023, she was disqualified from the World Championships organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for allegedly failing to meet gender criteria. However, she was later cleared to compete in the 2024 Olympics, where she secured gold in the 66kg category.

Speaking in March, Khelif strongly defended her identity: “I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl. I was born a girl, raised as a girl and have lived my entire life as one.”

Khelif also won silver in the light-welterweight division at the 2022 World Championships and remains one of Algeria’s most prominent female athletes. Her ability to compete in future international tournaments now rests on the outcome of the mandated genetic test.