Inclusive sessions behind Kingsholm regular's new-found love of rugby

A Kingsholm regular is to be recognised as part of Gallagher Premiership Rugby’s Community Weekend after discovering newfound passion for rugby through inclusive sessions offered by Gloucester Rugby’s Charitable Foundation.

Having never considered the sport before, Robert Talbot was encouraged give the sport a go via a walking rugby game.

Since then, he has become a dedicated participant in Project Rugby, a programme that welcomes people of all abilities and disabilities and creates a strong sense of belonging within the community.

For Robert, Project Rugby has opened doors - not only to a new sport but also to a supportive community that has boosted his physical health, mental well-being, and social life.

Attending regular sessions, Robert enjoys the cardiovascular benefits of walking rugby and appreciates the camaraderie amongst teammates.

He highlights the Foundation’s coffee gatherings after each session as especially impactful, providing an opportunity for participants, especially men who might otherwise avoid socialising, to relax, connect, and share experiences off the field.

Thanks to the programme, he now regularly attends Gloucester Rugby matches with friends, something he’d never considered before playing for himself.

Robert credits the Foundation for its commitment to inclusivity, which has helped him and others feel less isolated and more energised.

Charlotte Heywood, Project Rugby Lead at Premiership Rugby said: "Robert’s story is a powerful example of how rugby can break down barriers and create a sense of belonging for everyone, regardless of ability.

“At Premiership Rugby, we’re committed to using our community programmes to reach people who may have never seen themselves on a rugby field.

“Project Rugby, in particular, is about inclusion and diversity, helping individuals like Robert not only find a sport they love but also a community where they feel valued and connected.

“Seeing the difference these programmes make in people’s lives reaffirms our mission to make rugby a vehicle to change lives for the better.”

Robert’s story is just one of many that will be highlighted during Community Weekend on Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec), celebrating the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its ten clubs and club foundations.

Mark Holmes, Managing Director, Swindon and Gloucester, at Gallagher adds; “Robert’s journey with Project Rugby perfectly embodies Gallagher’s commitment to supporting and uplifting local communities.

“At Gallagher, we believe in immersing ourselves in the areas we serve and creating real, lasting impact.

“Project Rugby allows us to create a welcoming environment within rugby, which helps give young people confidence and a sense of belonging.

“It’s inspiring to see how the programme is opening doors and making rugby accessible to everyone. We’re proud to stand behind an initiative that not only reflects our values but also strengthens bonds within communities.”

Project Rugby, delivered in partnership with Gallagher UK and the RFU, delivers fun, inclusive, non-contact sessions which help break down barriers to playing the sport with the aim of increasing participation, diversity and inclusion in the game.

Community staff and professional coaches at each of Premiership Rugby’s club foundations work closely within their communities to deliver regular sessions designed to engage participants no matter their age, background or ability, with more than 100,000 participants engaged since its launch in 2017.

To find your nearest Project Rugby session visit: www.premiershiprugby.com/community/project-rugby