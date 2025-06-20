India dominate the opening day of this five-day text match against England, with two superb test centuries from the captain – Shuban Gill and young star – Yashavi Jaiswal.

India came back from lunch to continue the dominate display they showed for the majority of the morning session as they went into the tea break with no more losses and a score of 215 for 2.

The talking point of the afternoon session was the century from Yashavi Jaiswal, this was his fifth century of his career so far and he celebrated by punching the air in front of the home crowd at Headingley who showed their admiration for the 23-year-old.

Straight after tea the great afternoon from Jaiswal came to an end, as Ben Stokes bowled him out on the 52nd over, and out with 101 runs from 158 balls which is a great turn over for the day from the young man as he left the field.

Shuban Gill's first century as India Captain.

Stokes celebrated his second wicket of the day and the first of the last session of the day, to the pleasure of the Yorkshire crowd in Headingley.

Desperate for wickets before end of day one, the England Captain took the new ball on the 80th over. But to no avail as they leave it all to do on the second day.

Shuban Gill got his century as the new Captain of India, and his batting partner, Pant secured his half century with the help of the new ball. As India end day one of this test match 351-3.

With Shuban Gill – 127 from 175 balls and Pant - 65 from 102 balls.