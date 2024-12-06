Inno Kalu crowned WNBF overall masters bodybuilding world champion

Kalu in the US

Innocent Kalu, a Bermondsey native of Nigerian descent, has made history by being crowned the WNBF Overall Masters Bodybuilding World Champion in Boston, USA. At 46 years old, Kalu’s story is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the belief that it’s never too late to achieve greatness.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Innocent Kalu, a Bermondsey native of Nigerian descent, has made history by being crowned the WNBF Overall Masters Bodybuilding World Champion in Boston, USA. At 46 years old, Kalu’s story is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the belief that it’s never too late to achieve greatness.

Kalu’s journey to the top is nothing short of extraordinary. Competing without a coach, he placed second in the Southern UK preliminaries. Undeterred, he took on the challenge of self-coaching, a decision that paid off spectacularly. He went on to win the national championship and the overall national prize, earning his spot on Team GB for the World Championships in Boston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Boston, Kalu triumphed in the Over 40s Amateur division, securing a Pro Card and advancing to compete in the professional category, where he placed an impressive third in the world. This victory marks him as the first World Champion of 2024 for the UK, setting the stage for what promises to be a stellar professional career in 2025.

Inno Kalu

Kalu’s achievements go beyond the bodybuilding stage. Known as a mentor and leader in his Bermondsey community, he is committed to inspiring and supporting others. Kalu also seeks sponsorship to continue competing at the highest level, demonstrating his determination to represent natural bodybuilding on a global scale.

A Champion and Community Leader

​Speaking on his victory, Kalu said:"Age is just a number. Winning this championship at 46 proves that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, or beyond, success is always within reach if you’re willing to put in the work."

His remarkable journey from self-coaching to becoming a world champion is a story of resilience and self-belief. Kalu continues to inspire others by balancing his competitive career with community outreach, providing fitness advice and mentorship to those in need.