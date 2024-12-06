Inno Kalu crowned WNBF overall masters bodybuilding world champion

By Henry Makiwa
Contributor
6th Dec 2024, 12:57pm
Kalu in the USplaceholder image
Kalu in the US
Innocent Kalu, a Bermondsey native of Nigerian descent, has made history by being crowned the WNBF Overall Masters Bodybuilding World Champion in Boston, USA. At 46 years old, Kalu’s story is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the belief that it’s never too late to achieve greatness.

Kalu’s journey to the top is nothing short of extraordinary. Competing without a coach, he placed second in the Southern UK preliminaries. Undeterred, he took on the challenge of self-coaching, a decision that paid off spectacularly. He went on to win the national championship and the overall national prize, earning his spot on Team GB for the World Championships in Boston.

In Boston, Kalu triumphed in the Over 40s Amateur division, securing a Pro Card and advancing to compete in the professional category, where he placed an impressive third in the world. This victory marks him as the first World Champion of 2024 for the UK, setting the stage for what promises to be a stellar professional career in 2025.

Inno Kaluplaceholder image
Inno Kalu

Kalu’s achievements go beyond the bodybuilding stage. Known as a mentor and leader in his Bermondsey community, he is committed to inspiring and supporting others. Kalu also seeks sponsorship to continue competing at the highest level, demonstrating his determination to represent natural bodybuilding on a global scale.

A Champion and Community Leader

Speaking on his victory, Kalu said:"Age is just a number. Winning this championship at 46 proves that it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, or beyond, success is always within reach if you’re willing to put in the work."

His remarkable journey from self-coaching to becoming a world champion is a story of resilience and self-belief. Kalu continues to inspire others by balancing his competitive career with community outreach, providing fitness advice and mentorship to those in need.

