‘Inspiration to many’ - Shock as Columbian footballer dead at 24

Guillermo Beltran was 24 when he tragically passed away on Friday

Colombian footballer Guillermo Beltran has passed away after collapsing during a training session.

Beltran, who played for Real Santa Cruz in the Bolivian top flight, was aged just 24 when he fell ill on Friday. He had complained of nausea and dizziness before falling to the ground.

Staff desperately attempted to resuscitate Beltran before calling an ambulance. However, those attempts failed and the forward was tragically pronounced dead on his way to the hospital.

Real Santa Cruz are hosting an event that fans can attend to honour Beltran following the devastating news. A social media post, which attracted hundreds of tributes from supporters, read: “Today, at 7.30pm, we say goodbye to our beloved player, Guillermo Denis Beltran, at the Real Santa Cruz Club headquarters.

"We extend a cordial invitation to all realistic fans to join us for our final goodbye and say goodbye to our player, who left an indelible mark on our hearts and the history of our club.

"We thank you in advance for your presence and expressions of affection at this difficult time for all of us. He was much more than a talented player: he was a friend. A teammate and an inspiration to many. His passion for the game and his tireless spirit will continue to be remembered and valued forever."

