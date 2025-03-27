Inspirational educational figure scoops prestigious award

Campbell award winner Ben Levinson OBE (middle-right) | James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

An inspirational educational figure from London has scooped a prestigious national award in recognition of his work promoting wellbeing, writes Phil Campbell.

Ben Levinson OBE, from The Tapscott Learning Trust, won the Campbell Award - Network Leader/Local Influencer at the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, which were held in Telford on March 25.

The award category recognised a network leader who has influenced change in their area that has positively impacted on schools and young people through PE, sport and play.

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading children’s charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport.

Levinson said: “It is overwhelming to win. Baroness Sue Campbell is someone I have always admired and to win an award in her name is really special. It is incredibly humbling to have received this award, and it is a real honour.”

Through his advocacy work, Levinson has championed wellbeing at a national level. He has collaborated with Youth Sport Trust and the Department for Education to improve teacher wellbeing and is consulting across the Youth Sport Trust network to develop a toolkit to help reduce workload for school leaders.

Within Levinson’s own school, he drives a consistent focus on integrating physical and mental wellbeing into everyday practice. One of his most notable initiatives was running a marathon around the school playground during National School Sport Week, which not only inspired students to embrace physical activity but also highlighted the importance of mental resilience.

A celebration of inclusivity attended by key figures from the sporting world, including Clare Balding and Maisie Summers-Newton, the awards recognised the trailblazing schools, trusts and individuals driving transformative change in education through sport.

Hosted by TV personality Radzi Chinyanganya, the evening was filled with insightful discussions and inspiring stories that highlighted the power of sport and play to foster positive change and inclusivity in schools.

Speaking on the importance of inclusivity in sport, Maisie Summers-Newton, four-time Paralympic gold medallist and S6 100m world record holder, took part in a captivating Q&A session where she shared her experience navigating sport with a disability, from childhood through to competing at the Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris.

Levinson was delighted to be recognised and added: “These two days at the Youth Sport Trust conference are the most inspirational days of my year and it is inspirational all the work that is done to make the life of children better through sport and it is nice to be a part of that.”

Clare Balding said: “The power of sport means so much to people and there is nowhere I would have rather been this evening than with the people who are actively changing the world for the better.”

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people. Find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play: https://www.youthsporttrust.org/