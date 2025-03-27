Inspirational nursery school scoops prestigious award

Head of School Katie Bullock (middle) - Anna Hopkin (right) | James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

Biscovey Nursery and Infants' Academy, won the Outstanding Early Years Practice award at the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, which were held in Telford on March 25.

A Nursery and Infants school in Cornwall has scooped a prestigious national award in recognition of their work supporting young children with their physical literacy and wellbeing.

The award recognised a setting that has placed physical literacy at the heart of their curriculum, ensuring that learners’ physical, social and emotional health is central.

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading children’s charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport.

Head of School Katie Bullock said: “I am really pleased the school has had the recognition I think it truly deserves. It has been a long journey and physical activity is a massive part of everything we do at the school, and I think this award is vindication of the hard work that has been put in by the team here.”

Through the Youth Sport Trust’s Healthy Movers training, all Nursery staff have been equipped with the knowledge and skills to support the physical and overall wellbeing of the youngest children.

In Early Years, fundamental movement skills are taught as part of a broader focus on promoting physical health and emotional wellbeing. To involve families, the school sends home Healthy Movers activity cards each week, encouraging parents to participate in their child's physical development.

A celebration of inclusivity attended by key figures from the sporting world, including Clare Balding and Maisie Summers-Newton, the awards recognised the trailblazing schools, trusts and individuals driving transformative change in education through sport.

Hosted by TV personality Radzi Chinyanganya, the evening was filled with insightful discussions and inspiring stories that highlighted the power of sport and play to foster positive change and inclusivity in schools.

Speaking on the importance of inclusivity in sport, Maisie Summers-Newton, four-time Paralympic gold medallist and S6 100m world record holder, took part in a captivating Q&A session where she shared her experience navigating sport with a disability, from childhood through to competing at the Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris.

Bullock added: “It is important that we continue to get it right with our early years students so we can build the foundations that allow our children to be successful with their mental and physical health.”

Clare Balding said: “The power of sport means so much to people and there is nowhere I would have rather been this evening than with the people who are actively changing the world for the better.”

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people.

Find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play: https://www.youthsporttrust.org/