International rookie Rebecca Wilde overjoyed to win Olympic bronze

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Rebecca Wilde sealed Olympic bronze in only her third international race

Rebecca Wilde was overjoyed at winning a brilliant Olympic bronze in just her third international race.

The Trull rower combined with Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne to soar onto the podium in the women’s double sculls event.

Wilde has overcome injury hell to become an Olympic medallist, undergoing hip surgery at the age of 21 and having surgery on her forearms ten months ago, at that point in danger of losing her place on the GB Rowing Team.

“So many people have supported me and picked me up when I’m at rock bottom and it’s them I have to thank really,” said Wilde.

“Mathilda has been such a great woman to have in the bow. I have learned so much and I just know if I do my job, push as hard as I can, she will get me over the line.”

Hodgkins-Byrne, who gave birth to son Freddie in 2022, became the first mother to win an Olympic rowing medal for Team GB in the process.

She was followed 30 minutes later by mum-of-three Helen Glover, who won silver as part of the women's four.

"Helen and I have definitely tried to show it's possible," said Hodgkins-Byrne.

"Having a child shouldn't be the end of your career and hopefully this inspires more mums to do it. All of us are starting to prove that and the support around us is showing that it is possible."

Wilde added; "I'm the naughty auntie, I wind Freddie up and just leave and don't have to deal with him!

"He's obviously a huge part of my life now. I feel very lucky to have him here. He keeps it real, when I see him, it's a very nice switch-off."

The double first competed together internationally at the European Championships in May, where they missed the A final.

They secured the 13th and final spot at the Games at the last opportunity through the infamous ‘Regatta of Death at Lucerne.

After a controlled performance to finish second in their heat, Wilde and Hodgkins-Byrne fuelled hope of a medal by leading for the majority of their semi-final and also advancing to the medal contest in second place.

In the final they rowed like a crew with nothing to lose, leading the field through the first 500 metres.

Despite being overhauled by Kiwis Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors and reigning Olympic champions Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar of Romania, who won gold and silver respectively, the British duo held off the charge of the Netherlands to maintain a medal position.

“Becky never knows where we are during the race, it’s only at the end,” said Hodgkins-Byrne.

“Even at the end of the race I said we’d got bronze but she waited for the scoreboard! We just want to say thank you and thank you to everyone who plays the National Lottery, for all the funding and support that enables us to be here. We’re very grateful.”

Hodgkins-Byrne and Wilde continued Team GB’s mighty legacy in the women’s double.

Dame Katherine Grainger won gold in the event with Anna Watkins at London 2012 and then silver at Rio 2016 with Vicky Thornley. This is the fifth time in six Games that Britain have won a medal in the discipline.

“When we got selected in March, we were given a challenge that it was probably not possible to qualify,” said Hodgkins-Byrne.

“So, we were just determined to do that. And then secretly to ourselves, we were determined to try and get on the podium and that's what we've done.”

