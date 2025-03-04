Interview with former football legend Andy Cole: Alexander Isak is the best striker in the Premier League

User (UGC) Submitted

Andy Cole says Alexander Isak is the best striker in the Premier League. The former Manchester United legend says every manager since Alex Ferguson's retirement has found it hard and Reuben Amorim just needs more time. The ex-Newcastle player says I believe Newcastle can qualify for next season's Champions League if they can keep ‘Alexander Isak fit from now till the end of the season’. He goes on to say, it’s been really tough for Rasmus Højlund but he works really hard and just needs a little bit of luck.

Q: It’s been a difficult start to life for Ruben Amorim at Man Utd. Do you think he’s the right man to bring the glory days back to the club?

AC: “Perseverance is the key, it's been a tough start for him.

“I think every manager that's come to Manchester since Alex Ferguson's retirement has found it difficult, but I think with Ruben Amorim, just give him time.

“Just like anything in life, it takes a little bit of time.

“Manchester United have unfortunately had a difficult season.

“I don't think anyone could have expected this season to be as difficult as it has been, but you've appointed him, so give him as much time as possible to get things right”.

Q: Wayne Rooney has called Ruben Amorim ‘naive’ for saying Man Utd’s goal is to win the Premier League - do you agree with Wayne?

AC: “I think a club like Manchester United, that's got to be an objective, to try and win the league.

“Of course, that's going to take time to win the league, but any big club's objective is to win the league.

“Don't forget, Manchester United used to be the biggest force when it came to winning the Premier League.

“It's been difficult over the past few years, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, but it's a process.

“Giving the manager that opportunity and time to get Manchester United back to where they are, that's going to take a little bit of time, and it’s going to take time to be able to win the Premier League as well”.

Q: Marcus Rashford has made a promising start to his Aston Villa career. Do you think it was a mistake to let him leave in January and do you think he has a future at Old Trafford?

AC: “I think on the first question, only time will tell, he's gone there, he looks revitalised, he looks like he's out there enjoying his football, which is the most important thing (to go and enjoy your football).

“What happens with Marcus and Manchester United in the summer? That's going to be down to Marcus Rashford and Manchester United.

“I think it's always tough to speculate about players' futures and what's going on from what's not going on, especially when you don't know what the background of it is.

“Ultimately, I just wish both parties all the best, if they do go separate ways, or work it out (whatever it may be), I just want whatever is best for both parties”.

Q: Is Rasmus Højlund good enough for Man United at the moment?

AC: “I think with Rasmus Højlund, it’s been really tough for him, maybe even tougher due to the fact that he's a young man going into Manchester United.

“Manchester United are not creating many chances, not scoring many goals, and really being thrust on the deep end, especially when you’ve got no experts to be able to play with and guide you through it.

“I’d also find it tough in that position and I think the positive with Rasmus is he works his socks off.

“He works extremely hard, never gives up and sometimes when you're in that position you just need that little bit of luck.

“Fingers crossed he'll be able to get that soon”.

Q: Is Joshua Zirkzee good enough for Man United and what are your thoughts on him?

AC: “Similar to Rasmus Højlund.

“I was fortunate, when I went to Manchester United, I had a hell of a lot of experience there, that could help me through my difficult times, not scoring goals or lacking a bit of confidence or whatever.

“The two boys you've mentioned there, it's been very difficult because they've gone into a team that's finding form hard to come by.

“Scoring goals is hard to come by and they’re trying to gather momentum in a team that's finding it a little bit tougher than most at the moment.

“So fingers crossed they’ll be able to turn it around”.

Q: What did you make of your old teammate Roy Keane saying that ‘talent is not enough’ about Bruno Fernandes, and that he is ‘not a fighter’. Do you agree with him?

AC: “In my generation, we were such a good team, such a positive team that was winning week in, week out.

“That makes things a little bit easier, but they're two different personalities as well (Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes).

“I think we all know what Roy is, Roy is an unbelievable fighter and that’s the way he led the team, everyone could see his persona.

“I'm not going to make that judgment because I think Bruno's a fantastic player and I think the way he leads the team is totally different to the way Roy led the team.

“Two different individuals, two different generations.

“I think they’re two fantastic players, but ultimately how you used to lead the team back in the 90’s when we played, to how you lead a team now is different.

“The way people are, they are totally different generations”.

Q: Man Utd play Real Sociedad on Thursday night - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

AC: “Tough game. Away leg first, I think gives Manchester United an opportunity to bounce back as well, especially after going out in the FA Cup against Fulham on penalties.

“It's a great opportunity as well for them to get back into Europe now.

“If they can go there and get a positive result on the first leg, bring it home to Old Trafford and go from there.

“It won't be an easy game, I think Real Sociedad should be saying the same thing as well, having the first leg at home.

“I think if Manchester go to get a positive result, you never know what will happen”.

Q: Man Utd play Arsenal on Sunday - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

AC: “Well, I think that all sets it up if you have a good result on Thursday (against Real Sociedad).

“If you have a good result on Thursday, it makes things a little bit better. You can go to the game against Arsenal with more confidence.

“They’re two very tough games, I can't even make a score prediction.

“Manchester United’s native form is a little bit unpredictable, so I'm just hoping that they can go into both games with confidence and pull out a couple of good results”.

Q: Newcastle are battling for European places in the Premier League this season - do you think they can qualify for next season’s Champions League?

AC: “I believe so, yeah!

“I think if they can keep Alexander Isak fit from now till the end of the season, that's an even bigger boost for them, because of the way he's playing and the way he scores goals.

“I think that the form they've shown, they're a little bit inconsistent at the moment, but I think if they get themselves winning a few more matches, they'll be okay.

“They'll be good to go”.

Q: Do you think Newcastle can finish in the top four?

AC: “Yeah, I think they've got more than enough.

“For Newcastle, they can get a little bit inconsistent at times.

“If you look at the weekend's result for them, being the home team, I don't think people would’ve expected them to have lost the game there, but they did.

“If you look at the game when they played against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, to get themselves to the final.

“If you look at the form in the last few games, they've been a little bit up and down, but you just don't know”.

Q: How do you rate Newcastle’s chances against Liverpool in the upcoming Carabao Cup final?

AC: “It’s a cup final, anything's possible and that's why we love cup competitions, due to the fact that you get to a final and you never know what could happen.

“That little bit of luck can make you win the cup.

“That little bit of unluckiness makes you lose the cup final, you know?

“I think Newcastle will give them a good game.

“I really think Newcastle have been in that position where they've been getting to quite a few cup finals recently and I think they just need a little bit of luck to try and win them a cup that they've been yearning for, for so long”.

Q: What did you make of Anthony Gordon’s red card last night (Sunday 2nd)? Do you think Newcastle’s appeal will be successful?

AC: “I'd be surprised, I didn't think it was a red card in the first place, but then when you raise your hands, that's the letter of the law nowadays.

“It will be very disappointing if he’s not able to play in the cup final, but I mean, the crazy thing is just a bit of stupidity is possibly costing him a chance of playing in the cup final”.

Q: Is Alexander Isak the best striker in the Premier League right now?

AC: “At this present moment in time yeah!

“When he stays fit.

“The amount he gives to his team, not just in the goalscoring department, but his creativity as well, in terms of what he creates for his teammates.

“So, I’d say so, yeah, definitely!”

Q: Newcastle travel to West Ham on Monday night - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

AC: “It's a bit like Man United, Newcastle are a little bit inconsistent.

“It kind of depends on what Newcastle turn up, because they go on a good run and then they lose again, when you don't expect them to lose and then they'll have a little bit of an indifferent form and then they'll get themselves back in the form.

“It's hard one to call. Hard one to call”.

Q: What do you make of new Blackburn manager Valerien Ismael?

AC: “Hopefully he'll be able to keep them in a close position.

“My son worked with him at Barnsley briefly when he was a manager there.

“I think fingers crossed for Blackburn that they've made the right appointment to try and get them in a position that they need to be in”.

Q: Do you think Blackburn will be promoted?

AC: “I'm not sure.

“It's another team to be afraid of.

“Their form is so-so, they went on a good run, got themselves into position, surprisingly, for whatever reason, the manager decides to move on to a team that are fighting relegation.

“I think that surprised me a lot, but then you can look into that and say, well, there's something telling in that.

“We'll just have to wait and see”.

Q: Blackburn travel to Derby County to face old manager John Eustace on Saturday - what sort of reaction do you think he’ll get?

AC: “From the Blackburn fans, no doubt it'll be a little bit of a hostile one because they were disappointed he left, especially when they're in such a good position.

“Whatever the Derby offer was, it must have been something to turn his head and take on a club that are fighting relegation”.

Q: You finished your career at your hometown club, Nottingham Forest, they’re currently favourites to finish in the top four this season - Do you think they will be playing Champions League football next season?

AC: “The craziest thing is that I really hope they do.

“I mean, that's why we love football, ultimately that's why we love the Premier League.

“To know that they stayed up last season, virtually by the skin of their teeth and a season later, they've got possibly a chance of finishing in a Champions League spot.

“Fair play to them, it’s fairy tale.

“I hope it can happen for them”.

You can view the full interview here: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/andy-cole