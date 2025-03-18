Iona Christian thrilled to return to the netball court as a mum

Morgan Harlow/England Netball

Babysitting can take varying shapes and forms in the bid to balance a busy lifestyle - and that is no different for Iona Christian.

Few, however, can rely on their boss to take their turn while they do a gym session – yet that is just one way Christian and Nottingham Forest are making the worlds of motherhood and elite sport peacefully coexist.

The wing attack returns to the Netball Super League for the 2025 season, a year after giving birth to son Lawrie.

The support of new club Forest was key to her decision to head to the East Midlands, with head coach Chelsea Pitman’s childcare stint underlining that commitment to supporting mothers on their return to the court.

“It is part of my life now being a mum so to be able to do both has been massive, and I feel very lucky to have that support,” she said.

“Forest have been super helpful when it comes to childcare, there is always someone around to look after Lawrie if I need it.

“Chelsea has taken on that role on a Thursday, she has him while I’m in the gym. There is that family feel of support.”

Christian made history in the 2024 season when she signed a contract with Strathclyde Sirens while already pregnant.

It meant she was offered invaluable support throughout and after her pregnancy, and the Scottish Thistle is now thrilled to be back playing Super League netball.

“I am absolutely loving being a mum, Lawrie is great and has been thrown straight into the netball world,” she added.

“It obviously comes with its challenges. Everything has changed and it has been a big challenge to get back onto the court both physically and mentally, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It was so important that Sirens and Thistles gave me that support. And they didn’t just give me the support, they gave me the space as well to become a mum and everything that comes with that.

“I was super lucky to have those people and resources to help me through that transition.”

The Netball Super League is no stranger to mums on court, and Christian was able to lean on plenty of former teammates for advice right from the very start of her pregnancy.

“I was actually pregnant at the [2023] World Cup, and no one really knew at that point, but post-World Cup I spoke to Brownie [Claire Maxwell] and heard about what she went through,” she said.“That was super helpful to have her in that Thistles environment.

“I have been so lucky to play with lots of other mums; Lauren Nicholls, Sophia Candappa, Emma Dovey and I chatted to Eboni [Usoro Brown] quite soon after I had Lawrie to talk about pelvic health.

“It is great to have people who have been there and done it before me. I have a lot of role models that are mums that have been in the league or are in the league, both players and coaches.

“Hopefully now, even if it is one person, I can inspire people and show you can be a professional athlete and have a family, that would be really special.”

Late night feeds meant Christian was never too far away from netball during her time off court, with Australia's Suncorp Super Netball keeping her going through the small hours.

Motherhood has also created a new relationship with the sport that she hopes will help her thrive on court for Forest this season.

She said: “My priorities have changed so that in itself changes a lot of things. It definitely puts it into perspective.

“If I have a bad day, or even a good day, at netball, I have got to come home and change a nappy or entertain a child for however many hours. It is humbling and it is a joy to come home to that and have something else to think about.

“I am not thinking about netball as much as I was before which has helped me relax. I don’t feel inhibited by all the over-thinking.”

The hope is that translates into even stronger performances for Forest as they look to make a splash in their maiden Netball Super League season.

“As soon as I had that initial conversation with Chelsea I was quite sold,” Christian added.

“She is brilliant, she has loads of fresh ideas and is really enthusiastic about being a coach. She has just come out of the game herself and has been there and done it.

“She is a big believer in people as well as players, and I think she has put together a special group of people.

“I am super excited to be back, especially going into a new era there is a lot more excitement that comes with that.”

