Ireland end 2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series on a high with win over Scotland

By Phil Campbell

Doubles from captain Jane Neill and Robyn O’Connor ensured Ireland finished their 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series on a high after downing Scotland 62-7 in their third and final fixture.

A try in each half from Player of the Match Neill, alongside O’Connor’s brace and scores from Alma Ataga­men, Emi­ly Fo­ley, So­phie Bar­rett, Tara O’Neill, Aoib­he O'Fly­nn and Saoirse Crowe capped off a brilliant performance from Ireland, who secured their second win of the competition having also beaten Wales in their opening game in Caerphilly.

Much to their credit, Scotland refused to drop their heads during the encounter, getting themselves within one score of Ireland at 14-7 thanks to Freya MacColl’s try, but ultimately ended their campaign with three defeats.

Ireland started the game the stronger of the two sides and immediately put their opponents under pressure, pinning Scotland inside their opening 22.

The possession high up the field proved to be fruitful for Ireland, as Neill opportunistically dived over to give her side a third-minute lead.

That prompted a strong response from those in blue and almost registered their first points of the game, but Poppy Mellanby’s attempted pass to Emily Norval just went into touch.

Atagamen profited from an Irish lineout taken short after 13 minutes as the second row burst through to score, and Ellen O’Sullivan-Sexton's superb conversion – one of four successful kicks from the tee during the afternoon for the fly-half – stretched the lead to 14-0.

Scotland hit back midway through the half as MacColl dotted down in the corner after good work from Mellanby and Clara Dunne.

But Foley’s try on 25 minutes ensured Ireland went into half time with a two-score lead.

Louise Taperell’s yellow card five minutes into the second 40 minutes further helped Ireland’s cause, who a minute later, through Barrett and the boot of O’Sullivan-Sexton, added another seven points to their tally.

O’Connor’s darting run down the left wing threatened a fifth Irish try, but it was Neill who got it a few minutes later, crossing the whitewash for her second score of the game.

Ireland continued their relentless push for more points, adding their sixth and seventh tries just after the hour mark.

O’Neill was able to athletically reach over from close-range before O’Connor got a much deserved try four minutes later, her blistering pace carrying her down the left wing all the way over the try line to make the score 43-7.

O’Connor continued to threaten the Scottish defence with her speed, crossing over for her second score with 12 minutes to go and late tries from O'Fly­nn and Crowe – both converted by Caitri­ona Finn - rounded off the comprehensive victory.

