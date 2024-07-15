Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke hits top form with Monaco 400m gold ahead of Olympics

By Nancy Fielder

15th Jul 2024, 10:44am
Rhasidat Adeleke is ready for the Olympics
One of the rising stars in the world of athletics is keeping focused on success as the Paris Olympics draw closer.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke believes she has run herself into form at the right time for the Olympics after winning the 400metres at the Diamond League event in Monaco.

The 21-year-old, a European silver medallist last month, was only marginally outside her own Irish record with a time of 49.17 seconds to claim her first Diamond League win ahead of Dutchwoman Lieke Klaver.

“I’m really happy how that went. I think I’m in the right spot for the rest of the season, so yeah, I’m looking forward to how I can do,” said Adeleke.

“I just need to make sure I stay focused and all eyes on the Olympics, so hopefully I’ll be there when it matters.

“Anything can happen in Paris as it is a championship. I just want to run fast, but the women’s 400m this season has been spectacular.”

