Is Birmingham City boss Chris Davies safe as other managers linked to job

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies will stay in his role despite speculation linking other managers to the job, and a run of form that has left the club in 13th position in the Championship.

That is the view of former Blues striker Clinton Morrison, who believes the owners at St Andrews are taking a long-term view of the situation.

“With the money they have spent there, there was always going to be pressure on the manager, but I don’t think the hierarchy is one that would get rid of the manager after three or four bad games,” said Morrison.

“If they were in this position come the end of the season, I think there would be a bit more pressure but it's still early in the season.”

Blues beat Preston North End on Tuesday, ending a run of four winless games, but have only managed two victories in eight games in the Championship.

The club spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in Kyogo Furuhashi, Marvin Ducksch, Taylor Gardner-Hickman along with free agents Demari Gray and Phil Neumann. After running away with promotion from League One, optimism was high, but Blues currently lie ten points off leaders Coventry City.

“It was a big result at Preston, and they needed it because they should be in the top half of the table, but it is a very competitive Championship this season.”

Morrison added: “He [Davies] should be doing better with the group of players they have, but they’re not that far off it and we’re only in October, so things could change very quickly.

“Questions will be asked if it hasn’t really improved by January, but this ownership strikes me as one that will improve the squad if needed but there is a long way to go, and the Championship is very unpredictable.”

Chris Davie’s men look to win back-to-back matches in the Championship when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.