Is Chelsea v Flamenco on TV? How to watch, match info & team news
Match Info:
Chelsea kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over LAFC on Monday, and will hope to continue their positive start with another victory against Friday’s opponents Flamenco.
The Brazilian side will be a tougher opponent however and Enzo Maresca’s men will need to put in a good performance if they are to secure another three points.
Chelsea v Flamenco will kick off at 7pm BST, with the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia playing host.
How to watch:
Fans can watch live on television via Channel 5, alternatively the game will also be streamed on DAZN.
Team News:
Maresca is expected to name another strong lineup, although some changes are expected. Speaking ahead of the match, he said: "No injuries at the moment, but because it’s a tournament and we have a game every three days, we need to rotate players.
'I’m not saying we’re going to rotate ten or eleven players each game, but we will need to rotate three, four or five players each game for sure. This is because we cannot play every three days with the same players.”
New signings Liam Delap and Andrey Santos could both be handed first starts for the Blues, as it is believed that Nicholas Jackson and Moses Caicedo could both drop to the bench.