Is Chelsea v Flamenco on TV? How to watch, match info & team news

By Will Atherton
Contributor
20th Jun 2025, 3:12pm
Chelsea will return to Club World Cup action tonight as they prepare to play Brazilian side Flamenco. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including how to watch, match information and the latest team news.

Match Info:

Most Popular

Chelsea kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over LAFC on Monday, and will hope to continue their positive start with another victory against Friday’s opponents Flamenco.

The Brazilian side will be a tougher opponent however and Enzo Maresca’s men will need to put in a good performance if they are to secure another three points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host the match. (Photo by Getty Images)placeholder image
The Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host the match. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chelsea v Flamenco will kick off at 7pm BST, with the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia playing host.

How to watch:

Fans can watch live on television via Channel 5, alternatively the game will also be streamed on DAZN.

Team News:

Chelsea striker Nicholas Jackson could be rested tonight. (Photo by Getty Images)placeholder image
Chelsea striker Nicholas Jackson could be rested tonight. (Photo by Getty Images)

Maresca is expected to name another strong lineup, although some changes are expected. Speaking ahead of the match, he said: "No injuries at the moment, but because it’s a tournament and we have a game every three days, we need to rotate players.

'I’m not saying we’re going to rotate ten or eleven players each game, but we will need to rotate three, four or five players each game for sure. This is because we cannot play every three days with the same players.”

New signings Liam Delap and Andrey Santos could both be handed first starts for the Blues, as it is believed that Nicholas Jackson and Moses Caicedo could both drop to the bench.

Related topics:ChelseaEnzo MarescaTeam newsChannel 5Philadelphia
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice