Is Chelsea v Flamenco on TV? How to watch, match info & team news

Chelsea will return to Club World Cup action tonight as they prepare to play Brazilian side Flamenco. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including how to watch, match information and the latest team news.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match Info:

Chelsea kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over LAFC on Monday, and will hope to continue their positive start with another victory against Friday’s opponents Flamenco.

The Brazilian side will be a tougher opponent however and Enzo Maresca’s men will need to put in a good performance if they are to secure another three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host the match. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chelsea v Flamenco will kick off at 7pm BST, with the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia playing host.

How to watch:

Fans can watch live on television via Channel 5, alternatively the game will also be streamed on DAZN.

Team News:

Chelsea striker Nicholas Jackson could be rested tonight. (Photo by Getty Images)

Maresca is expected to name another strong lineup, although some changes are expected. Speaking ahead of the match, he said: "No injuries at the moment, but because it’s a tournament and we have a game every three days, we need to rotate players.

'I’m not saying we’re going to rotate ten or eleven players each game, but we will need to rotate three, four or five players each game for sure. This is because we cannot play every three days with the same players.”

New signings Liam Delap and Andrey Santos could both be handed first starts for the Blues, as it is believed that Nicholas Jackson and Moses Caicedo could both drop to the bench.