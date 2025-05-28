Isiekwe ready to be part of England's action-packed summer

Nick Isiekwe after the Autumn Internationals clash between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in November 2024 | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

The versatile 6ft7in forward had open heart surgery in 2022 after being diagnosed with a dilated aorta, a condition which could have ended his career at the age of 24.

By Paul Martin, Sportsbeat

Nick Isiekwe was a 19-year-old barely out of school last time England toured Argentina in 2017 – and he has overcome some huge obstacles to be in with a shot of returning eight years on.

Remarkably, within a year he was back making a match-high number of tackles at Allianz Stadium as Saracens defeated Sale Sharks to lift the Premiership trophy and he has continued to deal with the challenges life has thrown at him.

Isiekwe missed this year’s Six Nations through injury but was back with the England set-up as part of a 33-man training squad, featuring 14 uncapped players, who assembled at Pennyhill Park this week as he sets his sights on being part of an action-packed summer.

Steve Borthwick’s side begin with a visit from a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21 before travelling to Argentina for two Tests and rounding off with a clash against USA in Washington DC.

“To be back in with England is brilliant, having missed the Six Nations,” he said.

“I bumped into Ben Curry at the start of this camp – we were on that ’17 tour of Argentina together.

“It’s quite nice to look back on. We were in that bracket back then of being young and I remember how much we had to take on in quite a short space of time.

“We’ve been around it for a little bit now so the shoe is on the other foot - but it gives everyone a new perspective and new energy.”

Isiekwe was one of several youngsters selected for the trip to take on Los Pumas eight years ago, several of whom – including Ellis Genge, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Henry Slade – have gone on to become England stalwarts in the time since.

If selected this time around, the 11-cap 27-year-old will travel equipped with a fresh sense of perspective and look to make the most of soaking up the culture in South America.

“The 2017 tour was interesting, it was a bit of an information overload,” he said.

“It was our first year out of school and there was quite a big contingent of us at that stage. I remember having to absorb so much in a short space of time.

“I was probably a bit of a house cat on that tour, I stayed in the hotel quite a bit, but I remember walking around Buenos Aires and seeing how different it was, in terms of infrastructure and what the country is like.

“You get that sense of a different culture and it’s nice to see it from that perspective. The rugby culture is different and the place is really interesting as well.”

Isiekwe has gained an insight into what to expect from his Saracens teammates Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti, with friendships to be put aside should they end up sharing the field this summer.

“I’ve spoken to them about it and I have given them a few words I won’t repeat here!” he said.

“We have played with Juan and Lucio for two seasons and they are great players in their own right, we know what they bring, they have a lot of stardust.

“When you step on the field, it’s business time, but afterwards hopefully they might give me some of their mate, or whatever they’re drinking.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets