Isla Short back in love with cycling after hectic few years

Winning is a by-product of Isla Short's happiness, not the source. The 29-year-old has taken under that motto her wing this year after finally emerging from a tough couple of seasons to unlock her full potential on the bike.

The mountain biker from Peebles has battled accidents, personal issues and mental health struggles during her career. But after an ADHD diagnosis last year, the cyclist changed her set-up and has seen a significant shift in results.

She bagged a maiden top 10 finish at the UCI XCO World Cup, and a double victory at the Mountain Bike Cross Country and Marathon National Championships. After overcoming so much to finally reach the heights she knew she was capable of, Short puts it all down to finally enjoying the sport again.

"It's quite normal for professional athletes to disregard the enjoyment when being so results-driven," she said. "But when you commit to something and don't get the outcome you want, it is hard to be happy.

"I realised that accumulated over a lot of years for me until I wasn't capable of the results anymore and I thought 2024 would be my last year of racing. But I had a big shift when I was diagnosed with ADHD and was dropped from my factory team, that really forced me into an ultimatum in just honestly asking myself as to whether I wanted to do it.

"That gave me the headroom that I didn't know was there, and I think this year symbolises how I have finally had the chance to know myself properly." Following her 2025 success, Short has been nominated for the National Champion of the Year, supported by Lloyds, at the upcoming British Cycling Awards.

The award aims to recognise and celebrate national champions’ achievements across the domestic competition season and work in building the foundations of their sport. Short's crowning moment of the year came in her National XCO victory, where she overcame Olympian and multiple international medallist Evie Richards with two laps to go to win.

"Evie was obviously the favourite and it's hard to go into a race where she is not the favourite these days, she's that good," she said. "But I knew the track suited my strengths and we have raced together for a long time and so know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

"We had raced on that track a year before and I used the wrong tactics and so I really used that knowledge this time round, making it hard enough from the start to wear her down. I did it against one of the best riders in the world and that's why it felt more like just winning the stripes for me."

Short has clinched consistent top 20 placings across the World Cup events, as well as adding the marathon national title to her CV. Having finally cracked the code and found her happiness in sport again, it has undeniably been a year to remember for the National Champion of the Year nominee.

"To be nominated for this award, especially in the way that I won the championships this year is really special. Results are so personal and can bring so many feelings and emotions and so that top 10 this year just felt that I was the rider I always wanted to be. This year has been amazing and being nominated for this is just the cherry on top."

