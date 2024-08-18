Istanbul Warriors bags first Longines Global Champions League win of season

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

The Global Champions League, part of the wider Global Champions Tour, is unique to any other show jumping team event that is run around the world due as teams include riders from a mix of nations and not just one country

Istanbul Warriors clinched their first Longines Global Champions League victory of the season in London.

Geraldine Straumann, Zascha Nygaard Lill and Andreas Schou rode into the top spot with a brilliant final two rounds, clocking an overall time of 145.37s with just four penalties across the day.

Stockholm Hearts finished in second with Cannes Stars rounding off the podium.

And as Denmark's Nygaard Lill reached the podium on debut, Schou had nothing but good things to say about his teammates.

"Geraldine rode the most perfect round we've seen in a long time and then Zascha came here for the first time under pressure and delivered so I'm really happy," he said.

"With my debut, it was about showing how I could do good for the team and myself," added Nygaard Lill.

Earlier in the day, Simon Delestre and David Will both qualified top of the rounds for tomorrow's Grand Prix event.

France's Delestre, who is fresh off winning individual jumping bronze at Paris 2024, clocked a time of 69.93s to top round two, whilst Germany's Hill jumped his round clear in 60.42s to win round one.

The winner of the Grand Prix seals a golden ticket to the final event of the season hosted at Riyadh where they will have the opportunity to take the overall 2024 Longines Global Champion title.

And Delestre noted the London leg of the Tour one his favourite events on the calendar.

"The Global Tour is one of the most important events during the year as you have only the best riders and people here," he said.

"It's a very important tournament and when you want to be competitive in championships then this is the level you want to be.

"We have many shows in the Global Tour and they are all very special and in great venues.

"London is always amazing. We have a couple of shows and that is one of my favourites."

