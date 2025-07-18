Italy overcome Wales in thrilling 2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series contest

Lavinia Pratichetti of Italy during the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series game between Wales and Italy | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Cheli’s third score proved to be the difference during an absorbing encounter in which Italy took the lead four times in Caerphilly.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Phil Campbell

Chiara Che­li's second-half hattrick saw Italy to a thrilling 28-24 victory over Wales to round off their 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series with a win.

Cheli’s third score proved to be the difference during an absorbing encounter in which Italy took the lead four times in Caerphilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a game that neither team deserved to lose, but ultimately Wales came up just short despite bagging four tries of their own.

The two sides were quick out of the blocks as they both looked to assert themselves over the other during the opening exchanges.

Wales were then able to up the ante and enjoyed success down the left wing with Nia Fajeyisan in particular causing Italy problems with her speed and athleticism.

But it was Italy who broke the deadlock after 18 minutes through talismanic captain Elena Errichiello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The No. 8 has been a constant spark for her side during this Women’s Summer Series, and she was able to cross over following a strong showing from her forwards near Wales’ tryline.

Lavinia Pratichet­ti ensured the extra two points, but the competition hosts rallied after falling behind.

Mol­ly Wake­ly breached the Italian backline on 25 minutes, capping off a period of Welsh pressure to get them on the scoreboard, and the side led by Branwen Metcalfe took the lead 10 minutes later when the dangerous Sa­van­nah Pic­ton-Pow­ell skilfully scored.

Italy hit back after the break and took advantage of a Welsh lineout error five metres from their line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The throw went long from the touchline and Cheli capitalised to drive over. Pratichet­ti was clinical from the tee once again as Italy found themselves leading 14-12.

But the game continued to unfold in a pendulum-like fashion as four minutes later, Wales retook the lead.

A blistering move got the home side within touching distance of the Italian tryline down the right, but when it became obvious the left side would prove fruitful, the ball was worked brilliantly out wide, and Seren Singleton was on hand to finish the move off.

Italy’s physical prowess has been a strength of theirs through this Women’s Summer Series and Cheli was able to score a virtually identical second try to her first – burrowing over off the back of a ruck – to hand back the initiative to the team in blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like a heavyweight slugfest, both teams continued to trade blows, and Chiara Pearce landed the next telling shot, dotting down to edge Wales back in front for a third time.

However, Cheli’s third close-range try with six minutes to go, and Pratichet­ti 100% conversion record, proved decisive in one of the games of the competition.

Discover the future of international rugby at the 2025 Women’s Summer Series – where rising stars shine. Follow the action live at sixnationsrugby.com/u6n and on Instagram @u20sixnations.