'It’s going to be a bloodbath': Dubois promises carnage as Usyk rematch set for Wembley
The bout will be the first time all four major world titles – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – are contested in a UK ring, with boxing fans set to witness a rare undisputed heavyweight championship fight. It’s being billed as a true No.1 vs No.2 clash.
Dubois, still burning over his controversial stoppage loss to Usyk in 2023, said he was “on fire” and ready to flatten the Ukrainian champion.
“There’s a lot of sh*t being talked right now,” he said. “I can’t wait to put him to sleep on the night. It’s going to be a bloodbath.”
Promoter Frank Warren called the fight “a historic night for British sport” and said it was Dubois’ moment to rewrite the record books.
“There will be four belts on the line. Daniel is fighting the best heavyweight of his generation. But he’s been on a magnificent run, and this is his chance to put it right.”
Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said Dubois had matured but warned fans to expect a “new version” of the Ukrainian southpaw.
“He’s not a kid anymore,” said Krassyuk. “But this time you’ll see a version of Usyk you’ve never seen before. No more controversies. No more question marks.”
Don Charles, Dubois’ trainer, reignited tensions over their first meeting, accusing Usyk of theatrics over the low blow that turned the tide.
“You’ve heard of the Oscars? You should be given one,” Charles told Usyk. “You conned the ref. You conned the boxing world.”
Usyk, unfazed, offered a typically dry response.
“You’re right. I deserve an Oscar,” he smiled. “But I won the fight with a jab. I’m ready now, not after tomorrow – now.”
Dubois added: “I’m the man of the future. And when I hit him on the night, he’ll be doing a funny little dance.”
Story: Belters News