Jack Draper more than worthy British number one, says Andrew Castle

Draper became the new British No.1 for the first time in his career in June 2024 and has since bolted up to world number six following his first ATP Masters title in Indian Wells. | The LTA/Getty Images

The 23-year-old became the new British No.1 for the first time in his career in June 2024 and has since bolted up to world number six following his first ATP Masters title in Indian Wells.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Draper has perfectly navigated his rapid rise in the world rankings, according to former British number one Andrew Castle.

The 23-year-old became the new British No.1 for the first time in his career in June 2024 and has since bolted up to world number six following his first ATP Masters title in Indian Wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnered with a semi-final appearance at the 2024 US Open and a Stuttgart victory on the ATP Tour, Draper was crowned 2025 male Player of the Year at the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus for his efforts across 2024.

And having now cemented himself as one of the most exciting British tennis players to watch, Castle believes that it has been a rise made possible by a blend of natural gifts and determination.

"I've known Jack since he was a whippersnapper and now he's very much not," he said.

"He's a genuine top 10er and Indian Wells winner.

"I still have people coming up to me, those casual sport observers and asking if he's going to 'make it'. I mean he's already done that and he's not just made it, he's bolted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it all happened so quickly for him. Technically he's gifted but physically he's worked on exactly what he needs to.

"James Trotman his coach has done an unbelievable job getting him to where he needs to be now."

Castle himself only saw a career high of world number 80 in June 1988 and having known Draper since he was a junior player, noted that he's not against giving the current British number one a bit of light-hearted stick.

"When he got to 80 in the world, which was my highest ranking, I texted him and joked that I didn't think he would break 80," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, I knew he would in about three days which he did and since then he's just flown up the rankings."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draper was named Male Player of the Year, with Katie Boulter taking the female equivalent, Alfie Hewett named Wheelchair Player and Henry Patten the Doubles Player of the Year.

"2024 was an amazing year for me – and one I will never forget," Draper said.

"Reaching the semi-finals of the US Open along with winning my first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in June was not just special for me, but all of my team.

"I had a great run at Queens, and I look forward to seeing all the British fans there again, where hopefully I can have another good run."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA