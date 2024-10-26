Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A footballer from West Lothian has died following a tragic accident at work.

Jack McGuigan, a father-of-one who played for Pumpherston FC, died on Tuesday (October 22), said his club, as it paid tribute to their player.

The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of Jack’s passing following a tragic accident at work on Thursday, Jack left us this morning, surrounded by his loving family. In his final act of generosity, just as in life, Jack continued to help others through the gift of organ donation - an extraordinary gesture of selflessness.”

It added: “Jack was raised in Broxburn but always carried Pumpherston in his heart. He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him. A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags and Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United. He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit.”

Tributes also came from neighbouring clubs. A spokesperson for Broxburn Athletic FC said: “All at Broxburn Athletic FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jack McGuigan. Jack was a local lad and was heavily involved with Pumpherston FC for many years.

“We send our condolences to the McGuigan family and everyone connected with Pumpherston FC at this very sad time.” Stoneyburn Junior Football Club also said: “The club are very sad to hear of the passing of Jack. Our thoughts are with all of Jack's family and friends at this sad time.”

McGuigan leaves behind his partner, Eilidh, their infant son, his parents Kevin and Sandra, and sisters Jenna and Alex.