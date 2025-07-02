Jack Pinnington Jones has fellow Brits in his corner at Wimbledon

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Jack Pinnington Jones knows he will have the full faith of his British colleagues when he takes he takes on Flavio Cobolli in the second round of Wimbledon.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Pinnington Jones knows he will have the full faith of his British colleagues when he takes he takes on Flavio Cobolli in the second round of Wimbledon.

From sunrise trips to training with Jack Draper, barbecues with Jacob Fearnley, and wise words of advice from Cameron Norrie, Pinnington Jones has been shaped by Britain’s current top three male players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would not have come as a surprise to any of them when Pinnington Jones marked his Wimbledon singles debut with a straight sets victory over world No.53 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

“He's somebody who is incredibly talented,” said Draper, following his own victory over an Argentinian, Sebastian Baez. “He's, for sure, in my opinion, going to be a top 100 player.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he has a good run this week or at the end of the day will finish the year with a high ranking.”

Draper is someone worth listening to, given both his own stature within the game as world No.4 and his personal proximity to Pinnington Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair spent time training together as teenagers, with Pinnington Jones revealing how Draper would drive him to early morning sessions at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, south west London.

“He would say, ‘Right, I'm going to be there at 6:30. You're either there or you're not.’ I'd be every time half asleep,” said Pinnington Jones.

“Jack has been great to me. He's always looking out for me. I just saw him after the match. He came up, congratulated me.

“He sent me a text just before I went on saying, ‘You're ready for this, go and embrace it’. It just means a lot he's there supporting me. He's one of my best friends. For him to back me and believe in me, it's great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinnington Jones has also been moulded by Fearnley and Norrie, with all three coming through the college system at Texas Christian University.

The 22-year-old from Ashtead had his own section of the Lone Star State in south west London during his victory over Etcheverry, with large parts of Court 17 decked out in TCU t-shirts and leading chants of ‘JPJ’.

He responded with a bullfrog hand signal to celebrate victory – a nod to the college’s nickname – and later revealed the key role former British No.1 Norrie played in helping him make his choice.

“Once I decided I wanted to go to the college route, I did a week training with him at TCU before I decided whether I wanted to go or not,” said Jones. “He's just been really great to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's pretty special to have those guys, especially Jack, Cam, and Jake just sort of being there for me and knowing that I can lean on them if I need anything and if I have any questions.”

There were few questions for Pinnington Jones during his first round encounter, who looked right at home playing his first-ever best-of-five sets contest.

After edging a first set tiebreak, the 22-year-old took control in the second before fighting back from a break down in the third to ensure he had victory wrapped up before the light faded on Tuesday evening.

“To start your career with your best-ever win on the biggest stage you dreamt of as a child, it's sort of a perfect storybook start for me,” he reflected.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website .