Jack Whitehall takes on his toughest role yet - England team health and nutrition consultant (temporarily!)

Jack Whitehall appointed as England’s men’s and women’s (very) temporary team health and nutrition consultant, tasked with teaching England’s men’s and women’s players about fueling, prepping, and recovering in the best possible way.

What happens when you put comedian and actor Jack Whitehall in charge of England’s elite footballers’ nutrition? A slightly unorthodox approach.

In the video, England internationals Grace Clinton, Mary Earps, Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Alessia Russo and Ollie Watkins are amongst some of the players who are left seriously questioning their health and nutrition as Whitehall:

Attempts to revolutionise nutrition with tactical food formations

Braves an ice bath to test recovery techniques

Leads a sound bath session on the pitch

The video comes as part of The Greater Game initiative, a partnership between M&S Food and The FA, aiming to inspire football fans, young players and families to think about their health and nutrition to eat well and perform at their best.

While Jack’s unconventional approach might not make it into the official FA’s official nutrition handbook, the message is clear—good food choices are key to better performance on the pitch and better health off it.

Watch/download the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnyX845nkXg