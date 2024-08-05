A Brazilian cyclist was crushed to death in a freak accident moments before reaching the finish line during a race.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaiane Souza Oliveira Fernandes was hit another bike and smashed into a sound truck parked next to the track, causing one of the speakers to fall on her at the event in Baianopolis, Brazil last Sunday (July 28).

Horrified bystanders who witnessed the incident pulled the speaker off of her and tried to give her first aid but were unsuccessful. She was later rushed to hospital with serious head injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Brazilian cyclist was crushed to death in a freak accident moments before reaching the finish line during a race. | Video screenshot

Event organisers, Dubai Bikers, said on social media: “The loss of this special person leaves a deep void in our hearts. May the memories and legacy bring comfort and strength.”

Another cyclist was sent flying but managed to jump up and finish the race. According to NeedToKnow reports, police rushed to the scene to investigate but the sound truck was already gone. Investigation into her death is currently underway.

Jaiane leaves behind her husband who also took part in the cycling competition last weekend. She is also survived by her two twin boys.