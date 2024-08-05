Jake Jarman already eyeing Los Angeles 2028 with next generation of gymnasts

Chloe Knott/Team GB

Jarman will work with gymnastics' new stars as he now looks towards LA 2028

Jake Jarman can't wait to get back in the gym and start working with Britain's gymnastics young guns towards Los Angeles.

Jarman, who won Olympic floor bronze on Saturday, just missed a medal in the men's vault final at the Arena Bercy, the event in which he is defending world champion.

But the 22-year-old four-time Commonwealth gold medallists admitted any disappointment was replaced with pride that team-mate Harry Hepworth - two years his junior - won bronze.

“Harry medalling is absolutely incredible, it’s great competition for us all," said Jarman, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"Having that back and forth when you’re in the gym and training together trying to one up each other is really good. It means you’re both improving and both gaining something from it. It's always friendly, we’re always supporting each other and get along great.

"In my eyes there is nothing that I can't do, it just all makes me super motivated for the next four years."

These Games do represent a changing of the guard for the British team, with Max Whitlock calling time on his career after six Olympic medals stretching back to London 2012.

Jarman - a product of the Huntingdon Gymnastics Club - is one of three new faces in the men's squad, alongside Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse, average age just 21 and all already proven medallists at major championships.

Whitlock has suggested Jarman could take his leadership role, though he's not so sure.

“Max has been an amazing role model for me, someone I look up to quite a lot and still look up to," he added.

"I’m not a natural leader but I can be really good at giving advice and helping people out, so maybe I can be the motivator in the team, the hype man maybe.”

Jarman admitted he had been struggling with some of the technical elements of his vault in recent weeks and was first to congratulate Carlos Yulo, the Phillipines gymnast who also won the floor title.

His mother Ana was raised in Cebu and he has previously hinted he'd like to represent them in major competitions, having lived there for two years as a toddler.

“He’s a bit shocked - double Olympic champion in one Olympics. I’m super proud of him," he said.

"We did a training camp a few months ago and he was really struggling with a few things, it's very motivating to see him go from that place to having two Olympic gold medals, what he's doing for the sport is incredible.

"When you think of all the support we get, the amazing funding from the National Lottery and the facilities that we train in, it makes you realise how remarkable his achievement is."

