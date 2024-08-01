Jake Jarman bids for individual finals podium

Jake Jarman of Team Great Britain competes on the high bar during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The gymnast finished seventh in the all-around final

Jake Jarman believes his impressive all-around performance will stand him in good stead as he bids for a medal-laden Olympic weekend.

The Peterborough gymnast finished seventh in the Arena Bercy showpiece and recorded the highest scores of the evening on the floor and vault, in which he will go for gold on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“It’s definitely going to help a ton,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To get out on that competition floor and do my vault and floor routine – if I hadn’t had that chance to perform, I’d have had almost a week without competing and then had to put out routines.

“It’s definitely helpful to consistently do my routines as well. It’s reassuring to see it’s not just a fluke and that all the preparation I’ve put in has helped and is working.”

Jarman goes into the floor final as the leading qualifier and is the reigning world champion on vault.

He seized the chance to tune up in his favoured events in the all-around, sticking the landing on his three-and-a-half twist vault routine to match his best qualifying score of 15.166 and leading an illustrious group out on the floor to open proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Jarman’s rotation included each of the three medallists, with Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka claiming gold, as well as compatriot Joe Fraser, who finished fifth.

“To be in the top group, going around and starting on floor, it’s crazy,” he said.

“From when I knew I’d made the all-around final, I didn’t have any expectations on myself to be in the top three.

“With the scores I produce, it’s still quite far off that top three spot. It was mostly about trying to enjoy the moment and the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an incredible opportunity and I just wanted to soak it all up and have as much fun as I could. I think I did that.”

Jarman has been keeping fans entertained with updates on life in the athlete’s village on social media, revealing his delight at staying on the same floor as Andy Murray.

The three-time European champion is relishing his maiden taste of the Olympics and has his sights firmly set on finishing with a flourish.

“To be in all-round final as a gymnast, I’m living the dream and I’m incredibly grateful to have this opportunity,” added Jarman, one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on his pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes me super happy. Even though I didn’t medal, I know my family and friends here and back home will be proud of what I’ve done.

“I’m definitely having a well-earned day off but I’ll be back on it from Friday ahead of the finals.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for Good Causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk