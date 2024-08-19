Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson the most anticipated boxing match of all time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson bout is shaping up to be a historic event in the world of boxing, blending the allure of celebrity with the intensity of professional fighting in unprecedented ways.

As of Q2 2024, the fight accumulated a significant 3.4 million Google searches worldwide, indicating that this fight will secure a place in a series of highly anticipated events that have captivated boxing fans across the globe.

Additionally, a new study has identified the UK’s most anticipated boxing fights, with 2023’s Tommy Fury VS. Jake Paul placing first.

The analysis conducted by esports magazine Esportnow utilized Google search data to evaluate the anticipation and popularity surrounding various boxing matches that have taken place since 2021. This study assessed the UK search volume for major boxing events over the 12 months preceding each fight. The metrics analyzed included the number of searches related to finding the match dates, available viewing options, and predictions for the outcomes of the fights.

In first place is Tommy Fury VS. Jake Paul. The February 2023 fight tops the charts with the highest search volume at 3.6 million searches across the 12 months prior to and including the fight.

This bout produced Tommy Fury’s biggest win to date, gaining him more than 523,000 Instagram followers according to Social Blade, his highest single-month follower gain on record according to Social Blade. This fight also produced the highest-ever Google searches for ‘Tommy Fury’ in the UK and America.

Securing second place is Jake Paul VS. Ben Askren with 2.45 million Google searches. The April 2021 match drew massive online attention, reflecting Paul's ability to engage many viewers and generate significant buzz in the combat sports community.

This was Jake Paul's first fight against a seasoned fighter, and he managed to win a first-round knockout. Even though he lost, as an effect of the fight, Askren saw his highest-ever climb in Instagram followers during the same month, at 153,000. For comparison, when Askren succumbed to the fastest knockout ever in UFC history (at 5 seconds) in July 2019, he only gained 37,000 followers.

In third place is Jake Paul VS. Tyron Woodley with 2.43 million Google searches. The August 2021 bout highlighted Paul's growing influence in the boxing world and produced the highest-ever Google searches for ‘Tyron Woodley’ in the UK.

Taking the fourth spot is Tyson Fury VS. Dillian Whyte, which amassed 2.4 million Google searches. The April 2023 bout quickly sold out 85,000 tickets within hours of going on sale. Due to high demand, promoter Frank Warren successfully sought to increase the venue's capacity, ultimately drawing a crowd of 94,000 boxing enthusiasts.

Tommy Fury VS. KSI rounds off the top five, with 1.7 million Google searches in the year building up to and including the fight.

The UK's most anticipated fights of modern boxing

1. Tommy Fury VS. Jake Paul

2. Jake Paul VS. Ben Askren

3. Jake Paul VS. Tyron Woodley

4. Tyson Fury VS. Dillian Whyte

5. Tommy Fury VS. KSI

6. Jake Paul VS. Nate Diaz

7. Jake Paul VS. Tyron Woodley 2

8. Tyson Fury VS. Francis Ngannou

9. Jake Paul VS. Anderson Silva

10. Deontay Wilder VS. Tyson Fury

In sixth place is Jake Paul VS. Nate Diaz, with 1.3 million Google searches. This fight saw Jake Paul gain over 760,000 Instagram followers in one month, his highest-ever one-month gain.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s rematch is seventh, with 1.18 million searches, and Tyson Fury VS. Francis Ngannou is eighth with 1.12 million searches.

Jake Paul VS. Anderson Silva is ninth with 1 million Google searches, and Deontay Wilder VS. Tyson Fury completed the top ten with 950,000 Google searches.

Almost 270 million adults have an active Netflix subscription, with around 91.7 million coming from the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). If only half of those tuned in on July 20th to see Jake Paul face off against Mike Tyson, this could set incredible viewing numbers.

The trend toward high-profile, celebrity-driven matches is reshaping boxing viewership. The upcoming Jake Paul VS. Mike Tyson fight, with 3.4 million Google searches as of May 2024, demonstrates this shift. This intense interest suggests the bout could redefine boxing's boundaries and shatter viewership records, leveraging Netflix's global reach to supply fans that otherwise might not purchase pay-per-view and, as a result, draw unprecedented audiences.

A spokesperson from Esportnow commented on the findings: “Jake Paul has dramatically reshaped the boxing landscape, as our study highlights, with his bouts consistently dominating the most anticipated matches. His unique ability to engage a wide range of audiences, including those not traditionally interested in sports, showcases his influence in broadening boxing's appeal and transforming its presence both online and across various media platforms.

“The rise of High-profile celebrity bouts has fundamentally altered the dynamics of the sport, injecting new energy and attracting diverse audiences. This evolution has expanded the sport's fan base and rejuvenated its global appeal, indicating a dynamic phase of growth and transformation in boxing.”