James D'Arcy reveals pleasure at supporting 2025 Tennis Black List Awards

Actor James D'Arcy at the 2025 Tennis Black List Awards | Ernest Simons

D'Arcy, 49, was one of several high-profile guests, including two-time Olympic medallist Fatima Whitbread and former Lioness Lianne Sanderson, who attended this year's edition of the Tennis Black List, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Mohamed Hamza

Actor and director James D'Arcy revealed just how much of a pleasure and a privilege it was to support the 2025 Tennis Black List Awards.

D'Arcy, 49, was one of several high-profile guests, including two-time Olympic medallist Fatima Whitbread and former Lioness Lianne Sanderson, who attended this year's edition of the Tennis Black List, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D'Arcy, who holds credits in a blockbuster such as Oppenheimer, Avengers: Endgame and Dunkirk and is a keen tennis enthusiast in his own right, was grateful for the opportunity to attend and lend his voice to support and champion black and mixed black excellence in a sport so close to his own heart.

“It’s wonderful isn’t it?,” said D'Arcy. “I know some of the people who work at Dante, so that’s how I first became aware of it and very happy to be here and helping them celebrate the evening. It has been such a huge success.

“I started watching tennis when I was pretty young and it was the Borg-McEnroe final of 1980 that got me into it.

“I was always a massive John McEnroe fan because he threw tantrums and I was about the sort of right age for tantrums so although I couldn’t match him on the tennis court, I could definitely throw a good tantrum!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Icon award went to Arthur Ashe, who was in a field of one as a black man playing elite tennis at the level he did.

“Now here we are where someone like him is highlighted at these awards. It’s great to feel real change coming.

“As with any sport, you would want for something like this to be available to everybody and that just hasn’t been the case up until now. It has been kind of elitist and hopefully that’s starting to change now.

“It just feels that that’s the way the world should be.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D'Arcy added: “Events like this evening are so wonderful and joyful and they’re doing such great work that it seems very clear that that’s the sort of thing I would like to be involved with.

“I can get behind pretty much any player if they play well but in order to play well, particularly at tennis, you need to have access to money. It’s as simple as that. A career in tennis is not something that’s just going to happen. Some people are naturally gifted, but it has to be crafted so it’s great that we have award ceremonies like this now.

“The people here being honoured must point in the direction of the fact that some of the money is getting to a more diverse group of people and that is wonderful to see.”

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.