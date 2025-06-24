James Story admits occasion got to him at Wimbledon qualifying

AELTC/Jon Super

James Story admitted he let the occasion get the better of him after tasting defeat in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Story was beaten 6-0 6-2 by Chilean Tomas Barrios Vera, with the Cardiff native’s first taste of Grand Slam tennis lasting just under an hour on the grass.

But the 24-year-old is determined that it won’t be his one and only Wimbledon experience and resolved to take the lessons from his loss to the world No.107.

“I have got a lot to learn. My lack of experience got the better of me today,” he said. “It was a little bit of an embarrassing match.

“I was glad to at least get some points on the board. It was a big shock to the system. It feels like it went really quick. I wish I could go back and fix it, but it is what it is and I have to live with that.

“I would like to come back and put up a better match than what I just did; it definitely makes me hungry.

“The first set I wasn’t half of who I am, I wasn’t playing with my personality. With it being Wimbledon, I wasn’t really thinking of the tennis.”

Story endured a chastening start to the biggest match of his career to date, taking just nine points from the opening set.

However, the Welshman rallied in the second to get himself on the scoreboard in what was a far more even contest but he was unable to take the match to a decider.

Despite defeat, Story insisted he will try to take positives from his Wimbledon debut.

“It is tough to take any positives but I will have chats with coaches to see what went wrong,” he added.

“I am hoping it won’t be the last time I am here. It was nice to have family and friends in the crowd who don’t get to see me play often at all. It was nice to share the moment with them, win or lose.

“It’s a milestone reached and something to celebrate. It’s a good step forward. Looking back a year or two, I didn’t think I’d be here. I have to take that moving forward and forget about the match.

“Coming in winning the pre-qualifying, I was super pleased to make my debut at a Grand Slam and that means more than winning or losing.”

