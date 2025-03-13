By Milly McEvoy in Birmingham Compatriots meet in the women’s singles quarter-finals on Day 4 of the YONEX All England Open. Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi is set to take on the rising star of the discipline Tomoka Miyazaki. The 2022 All England winner Yamaguchi sits at number three in the world and has looked comfortable so far in Birmingham. Eighteen-year-old Miyazaki will present an exciting challenge for the two-time world champion with their match fifth on 12 BET Court. Two former champions face off with An Se Young taking on Chen Yu Fei to kick off the evening session on the Minoru Yoneyama Court Men’s singles top seed Shi Yu Qi is yet to break a sweat in his first two rounds but faces the intriguing prospect of Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarter-finals. The world no.14 and 2021 world champion beat Angus Ng Ka Long in straight games to reach the last eight and arrives in Birmingham having stood on the podium two weeks ago with a final appearance at the YONEX German Open. The head-to-head between the two is close with Shi having won three of their five meetings but it was Loh who triumphed the last time they met in 2023. The only other seed remaining, Li Shi Feng of China takes on Lakshya Sen in the second match of the day. Sen is buoyant after defeating defending champion Jonatan Christie in the Round of 16. The men’s doubles is similarly open with He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu the highest-ranked pair still in the draw. The sixth seeds will take on Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju after they beat the defending champions Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the last match of the second round. Bagas Maulana is the only former champion remaining in the men’s doubles draw, with the 2022 winner and his current partner Leo Rolly Carnando set to face eighth seeds Lee Jhe-Huei Lee and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei in the evening session. The women’s doubles quarter-finals features three pairs from China and Japan respectively with former champions Mayu Matsumoto and Yuki Fukushima going in search of their first All England title as a partnership. They take on compatriots and fourth seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi late on Day 4 on 12BET Court. Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia are aiming to knock out another pair of former winners as they take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, the 2022 champions, in the first match of the day. English hopes rest on the shoulders of Greg and Jenny Mairs. who are in the favourable side of the mixed doubles draw. They will take on Lee Jong Min and Chae Yu Jung of Korea on the Minoru Yoneyama Court, with their match fourth in the schedule. Also in their half of the last eight are the fifth seeds Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei of China and fellow unseeded pairing Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja who are third up on Day 4. Last tickets available for the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025. Book now to guarantee your seat to watch the world’s best badminton players compete! All England Open Badminton New | All England Badminton