Jelle Geens claims dominant triathlon win in Vancouver

Jelle Geens winning the race in Vancouver | T100 Triathlon

The Belgian did not finish the opening race of the season in Singapore but bounced back with a second-placed finish in San Francisco a fortnight ago.

By James Reid

Jelle Geens continued his return to the top table of T100 Triathlon with a dominant victory in Vancouver.

Geens then followed that up in style in Vancouver, leading from the front to seal a first victory of the season and move level on points with German pair Rico Bogen and Mika Noodt behind leader Marten Van Riel in the overall standings.

“It was a hard race,” said Geens. “It’s a bit like it was in my first T100 race in Lake Las Vegas [last year] and on the run I had to go for my life.

“I’m very pleased with the last two races after Singapore and getting two good scores on the board for the Race To Qatar.

“I need two more [scores] before the final and there are lots of opportunities but I’m aiming for the highest, which is two more wins.

“It’s very open still, with lots of races to go, but this is a very good step for me.”

Geens formed a lead group on the bike alongside Van Riel, Bogen and Noodt and was able to stay in touch despite briefly dropping off the pace before showing his strength on the run to produce a storming leg and take the tape.

The Belgian eventually took the win by 50 seconds over compatriot Van Riel, having overtaken the overall leader halfway through the run.

He added: “That was tough! I didn’t have the best start in the swim. The pace wasn’t too hard but there was a bit of a gap.

“On the bike, the big guys like Kyle [Smith], Marten and Mika went to the front first and it was hard for me and then I got properly dropped.“I got lucky that Mika got a penalty and I was able to hang onto him and didn’t lose too much ground.”

Van Riel did much of the heavy lifting on the bike leg after a tough swim but was pleased with his podium finish having finished a disappointing sixth in San Francisco two weeks ago.

“I’m very happy to be on the podium again,” he said. “I was leading at the start of the bike, and it took a long time for someone to challenge me. I thought, damn, I must be strong in aero today!

“I think Rico and Jelle have really shown their cards in the last couple of races, and I think I’m just not quite there yet.

“To be this close to Jelle on the run, who’s one of the best in the sport is actually good for my morale. My bike is really good at the moment so I’m confident I’ve got more in the tank for the Race To Qatar.”

