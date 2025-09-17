Jemma Reekie redemption at critical World Athletics Championships junction

Jemma Reekie after winning silver in the Womens 800m FInal. UK Athletics Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, England, 3rd August 2025 | Sports Press Photo via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group subscription

A year ago, the Kilbarchan middle-distance runner missed out on a place in the Olympic final in what was an unpleasant jolt to the system.

Jemma Reekie’s redemption tour has reached the critical junction.

Today, she begins her 800m World Athletics Championships campaign, hoping to right those wrongs.

Reekie was devastated in Paris. While she was an outsider for a medal, she was certainly expected to be in the mix but crashed out in the semi-finals despite leading for much of the race.

The 27-year-old said she needed to go back to the drawing board and ever since she caught the Eurostar back to the UK, she has had this week circled in her calendar.

So far, 2025 has been a slow burner.

While Reekie set a new personal best of one minute 55.61 seconds a year ago, this season her best effort is three seconds’ shy.

She finished second at the UK Championships behind Georgia Hunter Bell, who has dropped down from 1500m to 800m and relegated Reekie to third best Brit on the start line.

Yet, she remains a talented runner and capable of mixing it with the very best in the world.

“If you take the Olympics out, last year was probably my best ever,” the 2024 World Indoor silver medallist said.

“But the Olympics were horrendous at the time, and it still hurts.

“I have had to turn it into a positive and really, it has pushed me to healthier physically, mentally.

“I hope it will help my career move forwards in every aspect. When you work hard for something and don’t achieve it, it can be quite confusing, but I think these things are here to make us stronger.”

Reekie goes in the fifth of seven heats, starting at 12.30pm BST. The top three will qualify for the semi-finals, plus the three fastest losers so progressing should be no concern.

Most eyes will be on Great Britain’s Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who goes in the first heat.

Hodgkinson is looking to complete a rare set of 800m medals by adding the world crown to her golds last year in Paris and the European Championships in Rome.

But a hamstring tear sustained in February followed by a couple of setbacks meant Hodgkinson was kept out of action until running a world-leading time last month in Silesia.

The 23-year-old is looking to upgrade world silvers from Eugene 2022 and Budapest 2023 and has even spoke about beating Jarmila Kratochvilova's world record set 42 years ago – the oldest in the sport.

“I know I’m in shape; I was able to pick up where I left off in Paris,” she said. “I felt sick with nerves all day, I was force feeding myself. You start to think ‘why do I put myself through this, what am I doing’? But at the same time, I absolutely love it. When you achieve what you want to do, that feeling is unmatched.

“I was so focused on getting the first race out the way and getting to a start line. Now I have switched my mind into Championship mode.

“I feel I perform well under pressure and the lack of time brings out another motivation in me. I’m excited to see what happens at worlds.

“It (world record) has definitely crossed my mind a few times. If you had asked me a few years ago, I would have said 1.53 is crazy.

“Now I have hit that 1.54-mid, I have seen things in training I know my body can do and I think we can break 1.54. I do think one day it is breakable, to rewrite that record would be insane.”

Hunter Bell completes a trio of Brits fighting for the medals, which will be decided on the final day of the Championships on Sunday.

Hunter Bell is Hodgkinson’s teammate and has been sharing a room with her in Japan.

But she is far from intimidated when it comes to taking her on.

“Yeah, every athlete will stand on the start line in that final believing that they can win,” Hunter Bell said.

“That's just how it goes.

“We are good friends. We're shared a room out of choice.

“Like, we put each other down as people to be roomies with, so we get along very well.

“I obviously respect her a lot as an athlete. I have raced her twice, both times she's won and she's obviously the best in the world and has been for quite some time in that event.”

Follow all the action from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on BBC.