Jeremiah Azu finishes Olympics on a high with bronze medal

Jeremiah Azy bounced back from a false start in the 100m to win relay bronze

Wales' fastest man Jeremiah Azu experienced the highs and lows of Olympic competition in the space of a week in Paris.

Disqualified for a false start in the 100m, he returned to help Great Britain's 4x100m quartet win bronze - their first medal in the race since striking gold in Athens 20 years ago.

Azu took the lead-off leg and then watched, heart in mouth, as Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes brought it home, Canada taking gold and South Africa silver.

"It's unreal, I'm an Olympic medallist this is what you dream about when you start in sport, standing up on that podium and watching that flag go up," said Azu.

"Obviously for me the champs didn't start great so to leave with something is very special.

"We wouldn't be in this position without each other, we trust each other. The boys put their trust in me to start us off again and it paid off.

“This Olympic experience has been very special, it’s taught me a lot and I genuinely think in four years time I’ll be at my peak.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, Team GB won sprint relay silver but were stripped of the medal just a few months later when CJ Ujaj tested positive for drugs.

Hughes, Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty - who ran in the heats - were back to avenge that disappointment but hailed the impact of newcomers Azu and Hinchcliffe.

"Seasons best they're legends and these two superstars (Hinchliffe and Azu) are the future," said Kilty.

"I said I didn't want my career to be defined by what happened in Tokyo, I said I wanted that medal and now I have. It feels very special."

Hughes ran a searing anchor leg to lift Team GB to bronze in a chaotic race.

Hughes took the baton with GB in sixth place after legs and ran a stunning 8.78s split to lift Britain to bronze in a time of 37.61.

Gold went to Canada in 37.50, with the experienced quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rooney and Andre de Grasse claiming their first 4x100m title since Atlanta 1996, and South Africa took silver in 37.57.

Even without Covid-ridden 100m gold medallist Noah Lyles, USA were favourites for gold but once again could not get the baton around safely.

"As you can see my hamstring is heavily strapped but I came up with determination in my heart but I told them at the hotel that I was going to put my heart into it, just do your bit," said Hughes.

"After what happened in Tokyo this feels especially sweet, I'm just so proud of how these guys have stuck together."

