Jess Learmonth delighted with T100 Triathlon podium

Golden mile: Yorkshire's Jess Learmonth runs her leg of the mixed relay triathlon in Tokyo in which Great Britain won Olympic gold (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Jess Learmonth revealed her delight after claiming a maiden T100 Triathlon podium finish in Vancouver.

Learmonth took third place in Canada behind defending champion Taylor Knibb and Julie Derron.

It marked a breakthrough result for Learmonth, who upgraded from finishes of 13th and seventh in Singapore and San Francisco respectively to stake her claim as a contender heading into the rest of the season.

“I am totally shocked to get on the podium,” she said. “It was enjoyable, I was having the best time. I’ve not ran much so I thought if I could have a good swim and bike, we will see what happens.

“Taylor keeps it very honest and keeps the pressure on, which helps a lot. I got a nice gap and felt pretty comfortable on the run.

“It is so difficult to push the pace at the front and [Taylor] does that so well. It was really good to have someone to ride with, it helps to have someone to keep the pressure on. I was just focussed on staying together.”

Third place moves Learmonth into fourth in the overall standings behind Derron, Knibb and fellow Brit Kate Waugh, who was absent in Vancouver.

Compatriot Lucy Charles-Barclay is just a point behind in fifth after she finished fourth in Canada, with the Brits likely to all be eyeing up a home race in London on 9 August.

It is the next stop on the global T100 Triathlon Tour, which will also make stops on the French Riviera, Valencia, Las Vegas and Dubai before culminating in its final in Qatar in December.

A place on the podium is particularly poignant for Learmonth, as she continues her return to the top of the sport after giving birth to her son Frederick in September 2023.

The Olympic gold medallist now balances her training with motherhood, but is thrilled to be back amongst the very best.

She added: “It means a lot, certainly with all the help and support I get for Fred. To get a result like that makes it all the more worthwhile. I love the circuit, I love being with the girls and having a laugh. This just tops it off.

“I hope I can take confidence from it. I just need to recover well from this and put some training together on the run.”

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world’s best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations. For more information visit www.T100Triathlon.com