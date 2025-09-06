Jesse Campbell hoping to honour late wife's legacy at Defender Burghley

Jesse Campbell riding COOLEY LAFITTE during the dressage phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter NixonDefender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

His late partner Georgie had passed away last year in a riding fall while competing in the Bicton International Horse Trials, with a foundation in her name set up in the time since.

New Zealand rider Jesse Campbell hopes to keep honouring his late wife’s legacy at the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The Georgie Campbell Foundation supports early-stage riders along with championing improvements to make riding safer and it was under their colours that husband Jesse competed on day two of the competition, scoring 34.6 in the dressage phase.

"Last year at Burghley was my first 5* after Georgie’s accident and even with things like the dressage last year I was really angry because I thought people thought I didn’t work hard enough and stupid things like that," said Campbell, who is based in Tunbridge Wells.

"This year I discussed it more with the support I have at home and I feel more secure.

"A 5* hits differently. You get a lot of self-doubts and Georgie was always fantastic at talking to me about it so it’s really good to have a system in place now.

"Purple was always Georgie's colours and there was an overwhelming response after the accident where lots of people wanted to show support and that’s really carried on.

"It means a huge amount to me.

"We started a foundation in her memory where we have a bursary for an up-and-coming rider and we’re also looking at making our sport safer."

Campbell is competing at this year's edition of the famed 5* event on board 13-year-old gelding Cooley Lafitte, with the New Zealander full of praise for how his trusty mount shied away from any distractions despite a raucous Burghley House.

"I’m very happy," added Campbell. "I was really pleased he stayed with me in the ring and let me ride him. Sometimes he gets so distracted by everything else going on outside the ring so I’m delighted.

"It’s a tough one because he’s beautiful at home. He works really well and has taken to the training really well and developed but then when he gets to the show and the atmosphere triggers a flight instinct in him that we try to manage.

"We have a few techniques that we use and it seems to be working well this week."

Next up for the pair is the famed cross-country course on Saturday, with the 31 gate, 6500m run sure to pose a challenge for even the most seasoned rider.

And as if that wasn't enough, course designer Derek di Grazia has added an extra twist by reversing the iconic track, with Campbell relishing the upcoming challenge.

"I really like the course, said Campbell. It’s quite topical with the change in direction but it’s a really good course and it’ll ride well.

I’m looking forward to getting out there and jumping it."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk