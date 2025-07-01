Jodie Burrage rues rolled ankle en route to Wimbledon defeat

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Jodie Burrage was left to rue a rolled ankle as her Wimbledon singles run ended in the first round.

The 26-year-old has battled injuries over the last year but the wild card returned to Wimbledon in strong form following a series of encouraging results on grass.

However, the Brit revealed how an innocuous rolled ankle last Friday derailed her plans and ultimately contributed to 6-3 6-1 defeat to American Caty McNally.

Burrage was keen to credit her opponent, but was left frustrated with being knocked off course so close to the biggest date in the British tennis calendar.

“It wasn't my best performance at all,” she said. “Caty played very well. She didn't give me much but I didn't really make her work for it how I wanted to today.

“My level today was shocking compared to how I've been playing the last few weeks. There are probably a few things going into that; wanting to do well this week at Wimbledon because I missed it last year and what happened on Friday.

“It shook me a little bit. The prep wasn't ideal coming into the match today. I had to make some adjustments. It's just disappointing that something happens like that at a tournament like this, but we did what we could today.

“Sometimes you just have a bad day at the office, and sometimes your opponent has a very good one.

“I just wanted more from myself. I know the work that I've put in, and I felt like I deserved a better outcome than that. It wasn't ideal the last few days what happened.”

Burrage struggled to ever really get going in the contest out on Court 18, which has a reputation for delivering a strong atmosphere.

The 26-year-old was cheered on by compatriot Sonay Kartal, who booked her place in the second round with victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, as well as a number of friends and family.

“I know that I can just play so much better than that. I know I've got more in me than that,” she added. “I would say disappointment when you have everyone here watching you.

“I have a lot of family members, friends. It's disappointing when you can't play how you want to play, and you feel like you've let them down a bit.

“They will not say that at all. They'll tell me how proud they are of me and stuff.

It's probably that that hurts the most. I guess it's not pressure, but that's what comes along with these events.”

