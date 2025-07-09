Jodie Gibson hails fairytale ending despite defeat

Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

A silver medal was not what Jodie Gibson wanted to take away from the Netball Super League Grand Final, but she refused to let it spoil her retirement party.

The 2025 Grand Final was Gibson’s final match of an illustrious career, which saw her represent four Super League teams and win the title twice with Manchester Thunder, as well as claim an historic Commonwealth gold medal with England in 2018.

Yet for all of her accomplishments on the court, Gibson could not help but be overcome by the way she was able to bow out in front of almost 10,000 fans at the O2 Arena, a world away from her debut in 2009 and testament to the growth of the game during her career.

“I guess you want that fairytale ending, but this for me still feels like a fairytale,” she said. “I am in a final, at the O2 Arena, playing in front of thousands of people – a record-breaking crowd – to be here is a dream come true.

“It feels like a real privilege that I can say I ended my career this way.

“When I first stepped on a court for Northern Thunder in 2009, we were in Bury Leisure Centre where I used to do my school swimming lessons. There were maybe 5-600 people there, maybe less.

“Sixteen years later, I have just finished my career at the O2 Arena. I was here watching Usher recently, and now I am here playing on the court in front of all of those people.

“Yes, I am wearing a silver medal around my neck - I would change that because I want a gold medal - but I don’t think I would change the moment. It feels like an amazing occasion, and I am just really proud that I am here. It has been one hell of a ride.”

The Grand Final at the O2 also brought home the step change currently underway in domestic netball.

Gibson’s Lightning played some of their matches at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, as well as facing a number of other sides in arenas across the country but she admitted it was not until the Grand Final that the progress really came home.

“There has been a lot of talk around the professionalisation of the league, we felt it this year, but we really felt it today,” she said. “Today was the first time where I have felt there was a true change in this league.

“There was so much talk before the game about playing at the O2, but until I actually stepped in the venue, I didn’t truly believe that it would feel like that.

“There was an opportunity for netball to catapult off the success of 2018, I think they missed that, but netball is definitely back, it has arrived, and I look forward to seeing what’s next.”

As Gibson walks away from netball, at least for now, she does so with medals but more importantly memories that she will hold onto forever.

“In my whole career, this year has been when I’ve been happiest,” she said. “I set that as an objective, and I genuinely believe I can walk away with so many fond memories.

“I will cherish the friendships that I have made, the communities that I am now a part of.”

