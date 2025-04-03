Jodie Ounsley backs the Red Roses to win Six Nations-World Cup double

Tina Norris

The former England international believes the Red Roses have what it takes to win the World Cup on home soil this summer

By Phil Campbell, Sportsbeat

Former England Sevens international and current Gladiator star Jodie Ounsley has backed England’s Red Roses to complete the Six Nations-World Cup double and mark a monumental 12 months for women’s rugby in fitting fashion.

The Red Roses go into both tournaments as strong favourites having not lost a match since their World Cup final defeat in 2022 and have kicked off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign with two bonus-point victories including an 11-try 67-12 win away to Wales in Round 2.

Ounsley got to see the Welsh in action first-hand during their narrow, 24-21 opening day defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh as an ambassador for Vodafone’s ‘See it. Believe it.’ campaign, which aims to tackle false stereotypes of women’s rugby.

A former Sale Sharks and Exeter wing, Ounsley now appears as ‘Fury’ in hit BBC show Gladiators, and has backed John Mitchell’s England to build on their recent momentum and make themselves household names.

“Being an English girl, I have got to back the Red Roses [winning both competitions],” said Ounsley.

“It does not get much better than representing England at a home World Cup, especially with the results since the last World Cup.

“We have seen with the Lionesses at the Euros and what that moment [England winning] did for the game, it just absolutely exploded and took off. I think the Six Nations and the World Cup can have that same effect as well.”

In what is a landmark year for women’s rugby, Ounsley is supporting Vodafone’s “See It. Believe It.” campaign to help challenge the negative perceptions that exist around the sport. New research has revealed that a staggering 70% of Brits who have a negative opinion of women’s rugby, haven’t actually seen it in action.

In contrast, those who have seen any women’s rugby in the last year are five times more likely to describe it as ‘exciting’, and twice as likely to call it ‘skilful’. In fact, over half (56%) say they would rather watch the Guinness Women’s Six Nations than the men’s edition.

Even brief exposure to the sport via social platforms can quickly entice and convert viewers into fans, with competitiveness, skill and atmosphere ranked as the top three things people love about the women’s game.

“The Six Nations is a great tournament,” Ounsley added. “It is a great opportunity to get some game time and what has been so amazing to see is how the game is growing.

“More teams are upping their game, with professional contracts, better facilities, and new coaching teams, it is always going up a notch, so it is going to get to a point where it is really competitive.”

Prior to going for world honours in the summer, England will be looking to win a seventh consecutive Six Nations title.

Ounsley is particularly excited by the involvement of former sevens teammates Meg Jones, Jade Shekells, and Abi Burton, who was hospitalised for 76 days in 2022 due to Autoimmune encephalitis before making a comeback to the game.

Shekells made her England debut in their opening victory against Italy, while Burton came off the bench and scored two tries in her first cap in the win in Cardiff.

“I am absolutely buzzing for all three of them, especially Abi, a fellow Yorkshire lass!

“We have kind of gone on a journey playing together over the years. To see what she has gone through on her own journey and to be now in the squad is pretty special.”

Ounsley, 24, attributes a lot of England’s success down to the strength of Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR), which she played in for Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks.

The league was given a further boost this year by the appearance of US rugby sevens star Ilona Maher, whose three-month stint at Bristol Bears earlier this year brought record crowds and lifted engagement to previously unseen levels.

Such was the clamour to see Maher’s Bears debut, the fixture was moved from Shaftesbury Park to Ashton Gate to accommodate the extra fans who wanted to see her play, an impact Ounsley described as “absolutely insane.”

Driving more visibility of women’s rugby is vital to the continued growth of the game, with Vodafone’s research finding that a lack of accessible content (42%) was one of the key barriers to becoming a women’s rugby fan, with better knowledge of players one of the top things that would make them more likely to engage.

It is a feeling backed up by Ounsley, who believes Maher shows what is possible when the superstars of the game are allowed to showcase their authentic selves.

“The PWR has improved so much, and now you have internationals from all over the world playing there,” she added.

“It is the best league in the world and all players want to be part of it.

“We need people like her [Maher] that can bring that new audience, new eyes, and new exposure to the game.

“Just from her being at Bristol Bears, the PWR completely took off.

“If that continues, and more players’ personalities come out and brands get involved, it reinforces that actually, there is something to see here in women's sport.”

Since leaving Exeter, Ounsley has gone on to forge a successful career in the media, starring in Saturday teatime staple Gladiators and reporting from the 2024 Paralympics for Channel 4.

As part of Vodafone’s “See It. Believe It.” campaign, she is working with sports storytelling experts Goal Click to show the UK what women’s rugby is really about. As one of Goal Click’s ‘storytellers’, she is capturing inspiring first-person content that showcases the best of the women’s game, starting with Scotland’s enthralling 24-21 win over Wales on the opening weekend at a packed-out Hive Stadium. Naturally, it is a role she is relishing.

“Rugby has been a big part of my life since I was like 15,” she added. “I do miss it, and I do watch it and think, ‘this is why I played rugby in the first place.’

“I do still get an itch to get on the pitch, but I am also very happy with what I am doing now and being able to promote the women's game in the way that I am.

“I take a lot of pride in that.”

