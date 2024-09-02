Jody Cundy wins sixth Paralympic gold with team sprint triumph at Paris 2024

Jaco-Albert van Gass, Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox | ParalympicsGB/imagecomms

The ParalympicsGB trio beat Spain by almost two seconds

Jody Cundy kept his perfect record of medalling at every Paralmypic Games in tact with team sprint gold in Paris.

The 45-year-old teamed up with Kadeena Cox and Jaco van Gass to successfully defend their mixed team sprint title in the velodrome at what was his eighth apperance for ParalympicsGB.

It also meant that Cundy had clinched the sixth gold of his track cycling career, and 13th overall medal since he made his debut in the pool all the way back at Atlanta 1996.

And as the trio crossed the line in a time of 47.738s to beat Spain by almost two seconds, Cundy noted that his performance only proves that there are definitely a few more years left in him on the track ahead of a possibly ninth Games in LA.

“It’s hard to believe that I’ve got nine gold medals," said Cundy, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"I couldn’t have imagined where I’d be when I started this journey in 1996. Another gold medal around my neck and it’s fabulous.

"I love the sport and I'm still able to compete at the top end and do the training that I need to. In November it will have been thirty years since I first represented Great Britian and I'm still strong.

"I'm not sure I'll be going another thirty years, but I can certainly get one or two more in there and then see where I am for LA."

Cundy was left with something to prove after finishing fourth in the time trial earlier in the week, having missed out on a medal by a second and a half to Spain's Alfonso Cabello Llamas.

Add that to heartbreak for Cox in her time trial and a fourth place for van Gass in his, and the trio undeniably had a fire burning within.

And after the hurdles they had to endure to get to the start line, Cundy was thrilled with their performance.

“We knew we needed to get round safely," he said. "We needed to be fast and 47.7 is a good time.

"We’re really pleased with the performance we’ve done; we’ve come together on the day. With all the hurdles we’ve had to come across in the last six months, I think we’ve done all right.”

With enough gold medals to now pick favourites, Cundy was already ranking the experience among one of the best he's had.

"Tokyo is still my favourite gold medal just because you never have the perfect race but that was," he said. “Today we weren't a million miles off that perfect race, but we had the crowd and friends and family here.

"It's definitely high up there on my medals."

