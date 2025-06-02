Joe Carpenter ready for a piece of England action this summer

Full-back Joe Carpenter | Getty Images for the RFU

By Paul Martin, Sportsbeat

Joe Carpenter has watched on patiently as his mates have excelled for England – now he wants a piece of the action for himself.

The flying full-back’s best pal, Tom Roebuck, took his opportunity with both hands against Wales in the Six Nations, scoring an early try in the 68-14 demolition job at Principality Stadium.

Carpenter’s fellow Sale Sharks stars Bevan Rodd, Asher Opoku-Fordjour and the Curry twins have also all shone in the white jersey and the 23-year-old hopes to cap another stellar domestic season with his first caps on this summer’s tour of Argentina and the USA.

“It would mean everything,” he said. “It’s what everyone dreams of as a kid, my close mates here have managed that and are really stepping into this environment and thriving, the likes of Tom Roebuck, Bevan Rodd and Asher.

“To see those boys do it makes you want to do it more. Seeing Tom, one of my best friends at Sale, get his first cap and first try was fantastic and that makes you want to do it as well.

“The step up from Premiership to Test rugby is massive, so we’ve spoken about what it demands of you mentally and physically.

“For me, it’s all about implementing that in training as best I can for when that opportunity comes so it’s not a shock to the system.

“You have to be mentally and physically in the right place for when that opportunity comes and you be ready to grab it with both hands. That’s what I’m going after.”

Carpenter had a taste of the senior England set-up in New Zealand and Japan last summer but didn’t make an appearance on the tour.

He was able to stake a claim to be involved this time around as part of a 33-man training squad who assembled at Pennyhill Park in the build-up to the tour, a camp which saw another of his teammates, George Ford, come to the fore as one of the experienced operators in a youthful group.

Ford has been orchestrating the talented Sharks backline all season and Carpenter is soaking up every bit of knowledge he can from the in-form 32-year-old.

“Fordy is fantastic,” he said. “He is a true leader in every sense, not just the way he speaks but the way he drives standards, the way he pushes everyone to be better.

“He’s had a massive influence on me and how I perform. He is one of those that he loves it when it’s going well but he’ll let you know when you’re not doing it right, which ultimately is what you need.

“To have someone like him, with the IQ he has, knowing exactly how he wants us to play the game and telling you in the moment what he wants, it just drives you to be better in the next moment in the game. He has been fantastic for us.”

Carpenter’s immediate aim is to help Sale Sharks into the Premiership play-offs but should they fail to make the final, he may have an audition for a spot on tour when an England XV welcome a France XV to Allianz Stadium on June 21.

“For me, it’s about getting on that plane,” he added.

“I didn’t quite manage to get a cap last year but the experience was fantastic.

“Training with the first team was something you can only learn from and to be in the environment was massive. This year, I’m hoping for that opportunity.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets