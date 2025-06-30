Jofra Archer left waiting as England lock in playing XI for 2nd Test vs India

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates dismissing Sai Sudharsan of India during day three of the 1st Test Match between England and India at Headingley

Jofra Archer remained on standby for his return as England revealed its playing XI for the 2nd Test against India, starting Wednesday, in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship.

Fresh off a thrilling five-wicket victory in the first Test at Headingley, where Ben Duckett’s explosive 149 sealed a record-setting 371-run chase, the hosts have made no strategic tweaks to their lineup for the 2nd Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Captain Ben Stokes is leading a formidable side, with Zak Crawley and Duckett retained as openers after their dominant 188-run stand against India in Leeds. Centurion Ollie Pope holds the No. 3 spot, followed by Joe Root and Harry Brook, who provide stability and flair in the England middle order. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, whose six sealed the first Test, remains at No. 7, bolstering the lower order alongside all-rounder Stokes.

Archer on standby

With pace ace Archer returning from injury, England had the option to add potency to the bowling attack for the 2nd Test. Though England were tipped to include Archer in its starting lineup, Josh Tongue has retained his place alongside Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, while Shoaib Bashir will be the lead spinner for the hosts. Speedster Archer missed England’s training session ahead of the second Test against India due to a family emergency. The England fast bowler will join the squad on Tuesday.

No Bumrah for India?

Reeling from a heavy defeat in Leeds, Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is likely to be without Jasprit Bumrah due to his workload management. The hosts will aim to exploit India’s bowling inconsistencies, as seen in Leeds, where Prasidh Krishna’s economy rate soared. Confronted by England’s relentless Bazball approach, Team India could bolster their squad by including spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

England XI: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.