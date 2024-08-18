Sportsbeat

Show jumping royalty John Whitaker is still proving that age is no barrier when it comes to his competitive sport career.

The 69-year-old from Huddersfield is one of the best known names in the sport, having first competed at the London International Horse Show in 1976 and going on to win team jumping silver at the LA 1984 Olympics.

Equestrian sports are relatively well known for their longevity, with Team GB's Nick Skelton and Carl Hester both having competed at seven Olympic Games in dressage. But Whitaker defies any age limit, proving that there's no such thing as too old to compete.

"Sure, I'm 69 but there's not many sports where you can carry on competing until you're 69," he said.

"The sport is really unique in that respect and a lot of people ask me how long I'll carry on and I always reply that I've got to carry on a bit longer because I've just got some new boots.

"It's not just the horses that keep me going, it's the lifestyle. But obviously you do need a good horse to stay at this level.

I've got two or three horses good enough to still compete at this level which is what we need so as long as I feel like I can do it and I've got a good horse, I'll keep going."

With a storied career in the sport, Whitaker has seen show jumping progress over a 50 year period to the impressive heights it now reaches.

With a staggering £500,000 prize pot on offer for the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in London, the sport has rocketed up the market, with athletes and their horses duly rewarded for their work.

Add that to the standard of rider's constantly improving and Whitaker noted that he was thrilled to see how professional the sport had grown throughout his career.

"The sport has changed massively in my time the last 50 years," he said.

"The standard of riding and standard of horses is just so good nowadays. The horses and riders back in the day would still be good but there's so many now.

"You get a class of 40 or 50 riders and 45 could win it.

"Obviously the prize money has improved which is good but the sport is so big now. It has grown and grown to make it more professional."

Whitaker saddled up once more for the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour situated in front of the Chelsea Hospital London.

The 69-year-old finished fourth and 14th in both events on his opening day of competition and noted that the Tour has taken the sport to new heights for fans and riders alike.

"The Global Tour has great locations with great prize money," he added.

"London is just fantastic and it's taken the sport to another level with the venues and the atmosphere that it builds."

