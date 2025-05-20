Johnston lauds side's battling display despite defeat at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Leo Wilkinson Photography

Despite a late comeback, Old Georgians fell to defeat in the final of the Papa Johns Men’s Counties 3 & Below Championship​ Final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Georgians first team coach Ben Johnston lauded his players for their battling efforts despite defeat in the Papa Johns Men’s Counties 3 & Below Championship​ Final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

After trailing at the interval, Old Georgians produced a spirited fightback to level the scores before slipping to a late 35-26 defeat to Old Otliensians at the home of English rugby, with wing wizard Will Howarth capping off his side's victory with his fourth score of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while his side were unable to take the final step to become champions, Johnston saluted his players for their never-say-die display.

“It was nail-biting,” Johnston reflected. “We started really well and got points on the board but they fought back and got a lot of momentum.

“We were passive in our tackling which they capitalised on really well but I was pleased with the second half. I thought we battled back well and our carrying improved and we gave ourselves a foothold in the game but unfortunately we couldn’t see it through and they scored late on to seal the win.”

The Papa Johns Community Cup is a year-long festival of community rugby and was part of the season restructure in 2023, where player feedback indicated a preference to condense the league season and create a cup competition after the regular league season had ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Papa Johns Community Cup, many clubs were able to play different opposition and visit new places, while others reignited old local rivalries, all making plenty of memories along the way.

And having had a taste of leading his team out on the hallowed Twickenham turf, Johnston is determined to lead his side back to the iconic venue next season.

Johnston added: “What an experience for both teams to get to play at the Allianz. It’s a wonderful place and what an occasion so I’d like to say thank you to Papa John’s and the RFU for allowing this.

“It’s amazing. Even in defeat, there was a buzz about the opportunity to be here. We lost in the semi finals a few years ago and everyone was devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard sometimes to shout about the good things in rugby but this is one of them. The more publicity this competition gets can only be good for the sport and keep people interested, which is ultimately my goal and the goal of a lot of people here.

“The players will reflect and be disappointed that we didn’t get the result but hopefully we’ll come back here next year and see what we can do.”

For a round up of all the Papa Johns Community Cup Final action and to watch the games back follow @RFU on X or search for #PapaJohnsCommunityCup