Joseph Murphy almost ready for another run at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Mullingar’s Joseph Murphy is almost ready for another run at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 48-year-old, who competed for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics, is excited to get back to the 5* competition.

Murphy, who is now based in Co. Down, said: “It gets real when everything comes out and you get your number and running order, so that brings everything alive.

“The first time I went to Burghley, it felt bigger than the rest. The terrain. The Fences.

“Burghley is a little more understated than some of the other events, but when you actually go there in the flesh, I felt it was just big, daunting and thrilling really.

“After I’ve been now many times, I hold onto that feeling that it’s a very special accomplishment to get there and to do well there is always your goal.”

Murphy has a couple of wins so far this season at 3* events at Mill Street and Ballindenisk, and is feeling confident in both of his rides for the famous Lincolnshire event which runs from 4 - 7 September.

He said, “I’ve two very nice horses. I have a younger horse, Belline Fighting Spirit, that has a little bit of experience now, and he’s a really exciting horse that would be knocking on the door for the World Championships, you’d hope.

“I think he’s well prepared to go into Burghley and do well. I would love for him to go and finish in the top 10.

“Calmaro [Murphy’s other horse] has been in fantastic form. On his day, he could do anything, so he’s very capable of knocking on the door.

“I think that this year in particular the horses are well prepared.”

The Co. Westmeath native has had a lot of success at Burghley over the years, but one moment sticks out in his mind when he thinks of his time at the event.

Murphy said, “I was riding a horse called DHI Top Story, and there was a very difficult fence at the dairy mound one year.

“There was a corner up, and there was a hill. I had convinced myself that I was going to go the long way, but on the approach, I just said, ‘I’m going the direct route. ’

“My wife was 9 months pregnant and was watching it on TV, so that moved things along very quickly when she saw me going the unplanned route.

“I’ve just got great memories of Burghley. I remember every round and every fence like it was yesterday so I’m really looking forward to this year.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk