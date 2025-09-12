Josh Kerr set to reignite Ingebrigtsen rivalry at Tokyo World Championships

Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates as he crosses the line ahead of Norwegians Jakob Ingebrigtsen, right, and Narve Gilje Nordas to win the men's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerr and Ingebrigtsen have made no secret of their dislike for one another in a rivalry that is spicier than the Geki-kara Ramen they will serve in Tokyo’s National Stadium concourse during Wednesday’s World Championship final.

The men’s 1500m is so wide-open it should be about much more than just two athletes.

But when those two athletes are Josh Kerr and Jacob Ingebrigtsen, there is very little time – or enthusiasm – to talk about anyone else.

Like divorced parents, the two superstars spend all season avoiding each other but when they do come together, they can’t help but have a dig.

Ingebrigtsen claimed he could beat Kerr “blindfolded” and said he didn’t take him seriously, while the Scot shot back by stating “I just dislike him” ahead of the Olympics.

Kerr looked to have his man beat when he powered down the home straight in that final – only for American Cole Hocker to stick his oar in, run the final 20 metres of his life and disappear with the gold.

It was something of an anti-climax to the Kerr v Ingebrigtsen battle, but Kerr – who beat Ingebrigtsen to win the 2023 World Championship gold – could at least claim the bragging rights again after he finished second and Ingebrigtsen faded out of the medals.

This season, it’s been different. Their rivalry has been put on ice, largely down to an Achilles injury that has blighted Ingebrigtsen’s season.

The double Olympic champion has barely competed and tomorrow’s first round will mark his first outdoor track appearance of the campaign. Nobody knows what shape he will be in.

By comparison, Kerr insists he is in the form of his life, even if he does not have the track record to prove it.

The 27-year-old lives by the mantra that less is more and prefers to do the hard work in training as opposed to competition.

He has raced in just one Diamond League meet this season, where he was beaten by Kenyan teenage sensation Phanuel Koech, while at the British Championships, he opted to run 5000m instead of 1500m.

Still, with Kerr it’s best to take him at his word and, fuelled by last summer’s Olympic silver, he is confident of being able to deliver a third straight British 1500m world title success in Japan.

“I can’t control what anyone else in this sport is doing, only myself, but I feel very excited and confident that what we learned from Paris is going to be taken into this one,” he said, speaking at a Novuna-backed British camp – with the company financing the ambitions of millions across the UK, from helping business grow and individuals plan for the future, to backing British Athletics on the global stage.

“I already have a world title, I don’t need to go out and search for one.

“I have a plan, I have a roadmap and I am sitting here with the crown on my head.

“I am not chasing someone, I am being chased. Some people think that is harder but I think if you approach the race in the right way, it should be easier.

“It is a tough one to explain but from a fitness standpoint and a mentality standpoint, I have never been so confident or relaxed going into a championships.”

Kerr needs to have eyes in the back of his head because the shortlist of athletes capable of toppling him is long – with Hocker, Koech and Niels Laros, who won the Diamond League final in Zurich.

The Dutchman finished sixth in Paris but has a blistering sprint finish and is undefeated this season.

Ingebrigtsen’s fitness concerns might be a huge question mark but, knowing his love for the dramatic, it would be foolish to expect him to be in anything other than gold-medal form.

Kerr certainly thinks so.

“This rivalry is good fun, and it works so well because we’re both trying to be the best 1500m runner in the world. And we both have the capability of doing that,” he added.

“When situations arise, we have fun with it and everyone did an awesome job to create great storylines and the race delivered, which is the most important part of it.

“It does not distract me or motivate me, or change a lot of what I am doing. It was mostly something to do really, I don’t do a lot – I run and I sleep – so it was something to chat about.

“I fully expect him to be fit and ready to go this year. I have no idea what is going on with him but I am ready for him to be in world record shape because I think that is what he is going to be.

“When you are good, you are good and that is just it. If he going to be there, and my coach told me that he has signed up, then he will be good to go and I will be as well.”

Kerr will be joined on the start line but fellow Scots Neil Gourley and 2022 world champion Jake Wightman, who is finally fit after two years of injury hell.

Wightman was Kerr once; the middle-distance superstar taking on and beating the mighty Ingebrigtsen.

It's a reminder to Kerr to cherish what he has done and drive to do more.

“I remember the words from Steve Cram after winning in 2023, when he said I will watch that race back a million times but you only run it once, remember what it was like running it,” he added.

“I had a pretty awesome time that day and I am looking to produce something similar.”

