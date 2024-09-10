Josie Griffiths hails SportsAid for prompting lifestyle change

Sportsbeat

Weightlifter Josie Griffiths believes she is a different person thanks to SportsAid’s support.

The 22-year-old from West Malling has been able to go part-time at her job as a finance assistant to focus more on her promising sporting career.

Griffiths, who is the British senior champion in the women’s 64kg category believes it has prompted a complete lifestyle change.

“From the age of 18, I went straight into a full-time job as a finance assistant and I grinded so hard,” she explained.

“I worked 9-5 then went straight to the gym from 6 to half 8 and used to get home and be exhausted but had to find time to eat and then get ready for tomorrow and do it all again.

“I went to bed at half nine because sleep is so important to me and SportsAid’s support has meant so much to me.

“It means that I have gone to part-time now and am able to fit in my physio appointments and a massage appointment.

“And I am able to have some downtime, I never used to have time to myself. I am able to talk to my family.

“My family have noticed how much of a different person because of SportsAid.”

Griffiths was speaking at SportsAid Live, which was attended by double Olympic medallist and weightlifter Emily Campbell.

The Kent native praised Campbell’s role in improving support for all athletes involved in British weightlifting.

Griffiths made the unlikely switch from elite gymnastics to weightlifting after having to have part of her ulnar nerve removed.

She added: “I was originally an elite gymnast, I started gymnastics at the age of two and half and at five years old I was put into elite gymnastics, where we trained about 20 hours a week.

“Unfortunately, I got an injury in my left wrist and had to get my ulnar bone shortened, that was a big setback.

“With the gymnastics, I wanted to go to the British level however that did not happen.

“So in my own time, they told me to go and do some squats and some strength work while rehabbing.

“They said I was pretty good at squatting, they said I was really strong and asked me to go and do weightlifting and I weighted it up but decided to go and do that and quit gymnastics and now I am a weightlifter.”

SportsAid Live, hosted by Marsh McLennan, brought together over 40 athletes and their families, across more than 20 different sports, to meet each other and share their experiences and knowledge, while also benefitting from mentoring and valuable workshops in areas such as mind health, sleep, performance, wellbeing and building your brand.